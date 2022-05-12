ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

Supply chain issues not slowing down Birchard library project

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzR9P_0fbOisgV00

FREMONT — Birchard Public Library's expansion and addition project has not been delayed by any supply chain issues and is on schedule for completion in early 2023, the library's director said Wednesday.

Pam Hoesman, Birchard's director, said Mosser Construction, Inc., is starting work on a flat roof between the library's current wall and its new wing, as well as putting up trusses and installing duct work.

"They did a good job of planning ahead and ordering things ahead of time," Hoesman said.

The library is adding a 4,250-square-foot wing with a new entrance and parking lot on the west end of its current Fremont building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVVAB_0fbOisgV00

The Birchard addition will extend across the street and into the library's western block, which is on the Croghan Street property that used to house the old Fremont Middle School building.

Mosser is the construction manager of the project and the Buehrer Group from Maumee is the architect.

Hoesman said delivery of bricks for the new addition is slated for next week.

She said the library's board of trustees also approved adding a reading garden near the west and south end of the new wing.

A private donor donated the money for the reading garden, Hoesman said.

Birchard Public Library's board approved a $6.17 million guaranteed maximum price amendment in June 2021 for the building addition and renovation project.

Hoesman said in August the project is expected to take about 15 months for completion.

She said the project should be finished in February or March 2023.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Supply chain issues not slowing down Birchard library project

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

Roaming buffalo corralled in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says have have corralled several buffalo that were on the loose in the county on Friday. Deputies were working on corralling the loose buffalo that were in the Rome City and Wolcottville area.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WFMJ.com

Invasive worm found in Trumbull County

The Ohio State University Extension service reports that a homeowner in Trumbull County discovered an invasive worm on their lawn last week. The Hammerhead worm not only eats native earthworms which are a benefit to soil, but the Extension Service also says there have been reports that some people are sensitive to the mucus they secrete.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Update Man Dies After Falling in Conkles Hollow

HOCKING – Emergency crews and a medical helicopter have been dispatched to Hocking county for a person who fell from a cliff into the water around 2:30 pm. According to early reports, Laurelville fire and the Ohio Department of Natural resources are attempting a rope rescue in the area of Conkles Hollow on Big Pine road after a visitor fell off a cliff.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Fremont, OH
Government
City
Fremont, OH
SCDNReports

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover Body

Central Ohio Kayakers Discover BodySCDN Graphics Department. A body was discovered under heavy brush near the Big Walnut Creek on Sunday, May 14, at approximately 8:00 am. The body was found early in the morning by kayakers enjoying the calm waters of Creekside Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular Columbus pizzeria closing original location

Sexton’s Pizza opened the doors of its newest restaurant in Hilliard in early March. But while we’ve recently gained a location from the popular pizzeria, we’ll be losing another. Yesterday, Sexton’s announced its Reynoldsburg storefront, located at 8005 E. Broad St., will be permanently closing after service...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Gannett#Urban Construction#Birchard Public Library#Fremont Middle School#The Buehrer Group
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine proposes using $85M in federal COVID aid to help young Ohioans enter behavioral-health jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced his administration wants to use $85 million in federal coronavirus funding to provide scholarships and other financial assistance to students seeking to become social workers, therapists, addiction counselors and other behavioral healthcare providers. During a news conference, DeWine and other...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Local charity’s CEO facing charges out on bond

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The CEO of a local charity accused of misusing funds is out on bond after a court appearance Friday. A Wood County judge set bond for Linda Greene at $50,000 with 10% on Friday. Linda Greene, the CEO of Impact with Hope, was indicted on...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wnewsj.com

BREAKING: Cowan Lake victims identified

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend. The Clinton County Coroner identified the bodies as Kendrick Scott Jesionowski, 50, of Kenton, Ohio,...
KENTON, OH
cleveland19.com

COVID-19 not going away as cases in Ohio continue to increase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth straight week, COVID in Ohio has gotten worse, not better, as several variants of omicron are spreading. This comes as the country surpassed 1 million deaths since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago. While cases are rising, hospitalizations and...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pedestrian hit, killed along Ohio roadway

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A pedestrian walking along a roadway in Madison Township was reportedly hit and killed on Saturday evening. Neil Miller, 72, of Lexington was walking on US 42, between the US 30 ramps, at around 9:30 p.m. and entered the northbound lane when a 40-year-old driver in a 2016 Nissan SUV […]
LEXINGTON, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

720
Followers
903
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy