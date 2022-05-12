Kentucky to establish mobile unemployment insurance office

California's intertwined mental health and homelessness crises have become impossible to ignore: The state has an astonishing 160,000 unhoused people. In Los Angeles, an estimated 20% of them have a formal diagnosis of serious mental illness, and the county jail claims the dubious distinction of being the country's largest de facto psychiatric facility. In San Francisco, homeless deaths last year more than doubled - mostly because of overdoses. In response to the crisis and voters' restlessness on the issue, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, proposed in March tackling the problem with a sweeping new plan involving something called Care Courts that could push people with psychosis into treatment.

