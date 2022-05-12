ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian circus comes to town, and stays in Italy, amid war

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
PISTOIA, Italy — A Ukrainian circus troupe is performing a never-ending “Alice in Wonderland” tour of Italy, caught in the real-world rabbit hole of having to create joyful performances on stage while their families at home are living through war. Like many Ukrainian artists who were...

