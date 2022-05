VyStar Credit Union will increase its visibility Downtown as it puts signs on the its new parking garage at 28 W. Forsyth St. The city issued three permits May 12 at a cost of $83,442 for Brown Enterprises to install the VyStar compass wall signs facing Main and Forsyth streets and a projecting sign at the entrance on Forsyth Street.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO