JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service is asking all homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, from May 15–21. Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of the community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for mail carriers and customers. The Postal Service makes this annual request because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO