Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How North Dakota Stacks Up
The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 220,287,778 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.3% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In North Dakota, 55.8% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.
Lower than average vaccination rates in North Dakota appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of May 10, North Dakota has received about 1,403,200 vaccinations and administered about 79.1% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 241,739 confirmed cases of the virus in North Dakota as of May 10 -- or 31,805 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,777 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of May 10, 2022.
These are all the counties in North Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Rhode Island
|82.9%
|876,588
|33,797
|2
|Vermont
|81.0%
|507,383
|18,724
|3
|Washington D.C.
|80.2%
|549,099
|20,737
|4
|Maine
|80.1%
|1,072,089
|18,730
|5
|Connecticut
|79.2%
|2,830,122
|21,445
|6
|Massachusetts
|79.1%
|5,457,960
|25,787
|7
|Hawaii
|78.1%
|1,109,417
|17,326
|8
|New York
|76.7%
|14,995,661
|26,761
|9
|Maryland
|75.8%
|4,581,808
|17,238
|10
|New Jersey
|75.6%
|6,731,335
|25,694
|11
|Virginia
|73.5%
|6,261,697
|20,172
|12
|Washington
|73.5%
|5,535,274
|20,062
|13
|California
|72.1%
|28,513,412
|23,445
|14
|New Mexico
|71.3%
|1,494,120
|25,004
|15
|Colorado
|71.1%
|4,051,340
|24,382
|16
|New Hampshire
|70.8%
|960,457
|23,096
|17
|Oregon
|70.2%
|2,941,760
|17,405
|18
|Delaware
|69.8%
|674,994
|27,335
|19
|Minnesota
|69.6%
|3,906,456
|26,090
|20
|Illinois
|68.7%
|8,747,591
|24,875
|21
|Pennsylvania
|68.6%
|8,787,666
|22,133
|22
|Florida
|67.7%
|14,413,807
|28,008
|23
|Wisconsin
|65.8%
|3,823,041
|27,919
|24
|Utah
|65.3%
|2,065,141
|29,593
|25
|Nebraska
|63.9%
|1,231,862
|24,922
|26
|Arizona
|62.6%
|4,492,459
|28,242
|27
|Texas
|62.2%
|17,865,393
|23,558
|28
|North Carolina
|62.0%
|6,440,201
|25,746
|29
|Iowa
|62.0%
|1,957,511
|24,289
|30
|Alaska
|62.0%
|457,284
|33,406
|31
|Nevada
|61.8%
|1,876,622
|23,798
|32
|South Dakota
|61.8%
|545,551
|26,998
|33
|Kansas
|61.6%
|1,794,235
|26,723
|34
|Michigan
|60.2%
|6,017,558
|24,459
|35
|Ohio
|58.6%
|6,845,768
|23,167
|36
|South Carolina
|57.9%
|2,941,514
|29,060
|37
|Oklahoma
|57.6%
|2,270,521
|26,442
|38
|Kentucky
|57.5%
|2,567,447
|29,813
|39
|West Virginia
|57.2%
|1,033,454
|27,850
|40
|Montana
|57.2%
|607,733
|25,849
|41
|Missouri
|56.3%
|3,447,293
|23,311
|42
|North Dakota
|55.8%
|424,144
|31,805
|43
|Idaho
|55.6%
|975,357
|25,473
|44
|Georgia
|55.4%
|5,823,420
|23,971
|45
|Indiana
|55.2%
|3,696,517
|25,510
|46
|Tennessee
|55.1%
|3,728,311
|30,056
|47
|Arkansas
|54.6%
|1,645,807
|27,777
|48
|Louisiana
|53.4%
|2,489,408
|25,225
|49
|Mississippi
|51.7%
|1,544,644
|26,744
|50
|Alabama
|51.4%
|2,510,123
|26,657
|51
|Wyoming
|51.0%
|294,921
|27,131
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0