Public Health

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New Mexico Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fbOg4Zq00 The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 220,287,778 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New Mexico, 71.3% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though New Mexico is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of May 10, New Mexico has received about 4,514,600 vaccinations and administered about 87.9% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 523,940 confirmed cases of the virus in New Mexico as of May 10 -- or 25,004 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,777 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of May 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Rhode Island 82.9% 876,588 33,797
2 Vermont 81.0% 507,383 18,724
3 Washington D.C. 80.2% 549,099 20,737
4 Maine 80.1% 1,072,089 18,730
5 Connecticut 79.2% 2,830,122 21,445
6 Massachusetts 79.1% 5,457,960 25,787
7 Hawaii 78.1% 1,109,417 17,326
8 New York 76.7% 14,995,661 26,761
9 Maryland 75.8% 4,581,808 17,238
10 New Jersey 75.6% 6,731,335 25,694
11 Virginia 73.5% 6,261,697 20,172
12 Washington 73.5% 5,535,274 20,062
13 California 72.1% 28,513,412 23,445
14 New Mexico 71.3% 1,494,120 25,004
15 Colorado 71.1% 4,051,340 24,382
16 New Hampshire 70.8% 960,457 23,096
17 Oregon 70.2% 2,941,760 17,405
18 Delaware 69.8% 674,994 27,335
19 Minnesota 69.6% 3,906,456 26,090
20 Illinois 68.7% 8,747,591 24,875
21 Pennsylvania 68.6% 8,787,666 22,133
22 Florida 67.7% 14,413,807 28,008
23 Wisconsin 65.8% 3,823,041 27,919
24 Utah 65.3% 2,065,141 29,593
25 Nebraska 63.9% 1,231,862 24,922
26 Arizona 62.6% 4,492,459 28,242
27 Texas 62.2% 17,865,393 23,558
28 North Carolina 62.0% 6,440,201 25,746
29 Iowa 62.0% 1,957,511 24,289
30 Alaska 62.0% 457,284 33,406
31 Nevada 61.8% 1,876,622 23,798
32 South Dakota 61.8% 545,551 26,998
33 Kansas 61.6% 1,794,235 26,723
34 Michigan 60.2% 6,017,558 24,459
35 Ohio 58.6% 6,845,768 23,167
36 South Carolina 57.9% 2,941,514 29,060
37 Oklahoma 57.6% 2,270,521 26,442
38 Kentucky 57.5% 2,567,447 29,813
39 West Virginia 57.2% 1,033,454 27,850
40 Montana 57.2% 607,733 25,849
41 Missouri 56.3% 3,447,293 23,311
42 North Dakota 55.8% 424,144 31,805
43 Idaho 55.6% 975,357 25,473
44 Georgia 55.4% 5,823,420 23,971
45 Indiana 55.2% 3,696,517 25,510
46 Tennessee 55.1% 3,728,311 30,056
47 Arkansas 54.6% 1,645,807 27,777
48 Louisiana 53.4% 2,489,408 25,225
49 Mississippi 51.7% 1,544,644 26,744
50 Alabama 51.4% 2,510,123 26,657
51 Wyoming 51.0% 294,921 27,131

The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
