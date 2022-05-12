Confirmed: Amber Group Become Chelsea's Official Sleeve Sponsor From 2022/23 Season

Chelsea have confirmed the Amber Group, with the logo of WhaleFin, will become the club's new official sleeve partner from the 2022/23 season.

WhaleFin, a digital investing cryptocurrency platform, will replace Hyundai as the Blues' official sleeve sponsor from next season, it was confirmed by the club on Thursday morning.

It is the first deal confirmed since the Todd Boehly consortium were named the preferred bidders of Chelsea, with a takeover expected to be finalised and confirmed imminently.

The deal is believed to be worth £20 million-a-year with the Amber Group, who own the digital asset platform WhaleFin,

The logo will be on both the Men's and Women's teams kit. It is claimed the deal was agreed before Government sanctions were put in place, while Sky report that Hyundai are discussing an alternative commercial tie-up with Chelsea.

What has been said?

Chelsea Chief Executive, Guy Lawrence said : "This is a hugely exciting partnership for the club, which aligns us with one of the most advanced digital asset companies in the world. As Amber Group continue to expand coverage of their platform globally, they will now have the ability to not only speak to the hundreds of millions of loyal Chelsea fans around the globe but also be seen by the billions who tune into the Premier League each season."

Amber Group Chief Executive, Michael Wu said : "Our partnership with Chelsea FC is a watershed moment as we embark on the next stage of our growth globally. With the beautiful game’s ability to rally a global audience regardless of culture, language and nationality, we are excited to showcase the full potential of digital assets to an international audience. With a storied club history backed by a world-class team, Chelsea FC is a class act that we are proud to partner with, as we bring digitisation and crypto finance to global users. We are thrilled to be associated with one of the best teams in the English Premier League, and we look forward to unlocking new sporting experiences for football fans around the world."

