Please Enable JavaScript

Lithium is the metal that makes electric vehicles tick. But amid a record-high demand for the material, can supply keep up?. For over a year, a semiconductor...
Last year millions of Americans received a third stimulus check to help keep food on the table or tide them over between paychecks as a part of the Covid relief package. However, that's not the last payment that you are eligible to receive.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares continues to raise concerns about the EV revolution. At the Financial Times' Future of the Car 2022 conference, he said that materials shortages, at least for Stellantis brands, are set to keep going. More than that, his outlook on the whole EV transition had a rather bleak spin on it. Tavares has beat this drum before, having previously said the cost of EV development was a huge problem.
Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
A South Korean solar panel maker’s plans to expand its U.S. footprint is highlighting current challenges for the solar industry and how American trade policies are remaking supply chains for the technology, analysts say. The company, Hanwha Q Cells, announced yesterday that it would pour $320 million into ramping...
LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the clearest sign yet of Cummins Inc.’s evolution from a legacy diesel engine maker, the company will work with Daimler Truck North America to fit Class 8 Freightliner Cascadias with hydrogen fuel cells. The announcement by Cummins CEO Tom Linebarger at the Advanced...
Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two Russian oligarchs found dead alongside their families within 48 hours of each other are the latest high-profile executives to die in mysterious circumstances since the beginning of the year.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on six people it described as Russian military intelligence officers who had conducted cyber attacks affecting critical U.S. infrastructure. The six officers work in a cyber-focused unit of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate...
Despite the inherent drawbacks of hydrogen-powered vehicles in terms of energy efficiency, cost, and infrastructure, the world's top automakers and mobility companies are still looking into hydrogen as a viable alternative to good ol' fossil fuel. German automaker BMW was among the first to dabble in a production-intent hydrogen-powered car with its 7-Series Hydrogen 7 unveiled in 2005. Based on BMW's 760Li limousine, the Hydrogen 7 had a 6.0-liter V12 engine running on gasoline and hydrogen.
