Please Enable JavaScript

By Marina Mayer
ForConstructionPros.com
 3 days ago

CarBuzz.com

Major American Carmaker Isn't Hopeful About The EV Revolution

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares continues to raise concerns about the EV revolution. At the Financial Times' Future of the Car 2022 conference, he said that materials shortages, at least for Stellantis brands, are set to keep going. More than that, his outlook on the whole EV transition had a rather bleak spin on it. Tavares has beat this drum before, having previously said the cost of EV development was a huge problem.
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
eenews.net

Ga. deal to shake up solar industry

A South Korean solar panel maker’s plans to expand its U.S. footprint is highlighting current challenges for the solar industry and how American trade policies are remaking supply chains for the technology, analysts say. The company, Hanwha Q Cells, announced yesterday that it would pour $320 million into ramping...
freightwaves.com

Daimler Truck, Cummins converting Freightliner Cascadias to run on hydrogen

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the clearest sign yet of Cummins Inc.’s evolution from a legacy diesel engine maker, the company will work with Daimler Truck North America to fit Class 8 Freightliner Cascadias with hydrogen fuel cells. The announcement by Cummins CEO Tom Linebarger at the Advanced...
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
SlashGear

The World's Biggest Hydrogen-Powered Mining Truck Is A Sight To See

Despite the inherent drawbacks of hydrogen-powered vehicles in terms of energy efficiency, cost, and infrastructure, the world's top automakers and mobility companies are still looking into hydrogen as a viable alternative to good ol' fossil fuel. German automaker BMW was among the first to dabble in a production-intent hydrogen-powered car with its 7-Series Hydrogen 7 unveiled in 2005. Based on BMW's 760Li limousine, the Hydrogen 7 had a 6.0-liter V12 engine running on gasoline and hydrogen.
