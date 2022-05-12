The Cape (1996 NASA astronaut series)

On Sunday night, an eerie red moon will be visible across much of the world thanks to a rare total lunar eclipse.Beginning at 10.27pm ET on Sunday, the Earth will sit between the moon and the sun, and the moon will begin passing into the Earth’s shadow for a partial eclipse. By 11.29pm ET, the moon will be moving into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra, and the total eclipse will begin, lasting just over an hour.Light travels in waves, and different-coloured light has different wavelengths. Higher frequency blue and violet light has a shorter...

