Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Oklahoma Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 220,287,778 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 67.3% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Oklahoma, 57.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Oklahoma appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of May 10, Oklahoma has received about 7,364,800 vaccinations and administered about 80.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,042,637 confirmed cases of the virus in Oklahoma as of May 10 -- or 26,442 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 24,777 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of May 10, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people 1 Rhode Island 82.9% 876,588 33,797 2 Vermont 81.0% 507,383 18,724 3 Washington D.C. 80.2% 549,099 20,737 4 Maine 80.1% 1,072,089 18,730 5 Connecticut 79.2% 2,830,122 21,445 6 Massachusetts 79.1% 5,457,960 25,787 7 Hawaii 78.1% 1,109,417 17,326 8 New York 76.7% 14,995,661 26,761 9 Maryland 75.8% 4,581,808 17,238 10 New Jersey 75.6% 6,731,335 25,694 11 Virginia 73.5% 6,261,697 20,172 12 Washington 73.5% 5,535,274 20,062 13 California 72.1% 28,513,412 23,445 14 New Mexico 71.3% 1,494,120 25,004 15 Colorado 71.1% 4,051,340 24,382 16 New Hampshire 70.8% 960,457 23,096 17 Oregon 70.2% 2,941,760 17,405 18 Delaware 69.8% 674,994 27,335 19 Minnesota 69.6% 3,906,456 26,090 20 Illinois 68.7% 8,747,591 24,875 21 Pennsylvania 68.6% 8,787,666 22,133 22 Florida 67.7% 14,413,807 28,008 23 Wisconsin 65.8% 3,823,041 27,919 24 Utah 65.3% 2,065,141 29,593 25 Nebraska 63.9% 1,231,862 24,922 26 Arizona 62.6% 4,492,459 28,242 27 Texas 62.2% 17,865,393 23,558 28 North Carolina 62.0% 6,440,201 25,746 29 Iowa 62.0% 1,957,511 24,289 30 Alaska 62.0% 457,284 33,406 31 Nevada 61.8% 1,876,622 23,798 32 South Dakota 61.8% 545,551 26,998 33 Kansas 61.6% 1,794,235 26,723 34 Michigan 60.2% 6,017,558 24,459 35 Ohio 58.6% 6,845,768 23,167 36 South Carolina 57.9% 2,941,514 29,060 37 Oklahoma 57.6% 2,270,521 26,442 38 Kentucky 57.5% 2,567,447 29,813 39 West Virginia 57.2% 1,033,454 27,850 40 Montana 57.2% 607,733 25,849 41 Missouri 56.3% 3,447,293 23,311 42 North Dakota 55.8% 424,144 31,805 43 Idaho 55.6% 975,357 25,473 44 Georgia 55.4% 5,823,420 23,971 45 Indiana 55.2% 3,696,517 25,510 46 Tennessee 55.1% 3,728,311 30,056 47 Arkansas 54.6% 1,645,807 27,777 48 Louisiana 53.4% 2,489,408 25,225 49 Mississippi 51.7% 1,544,644 26,744 50 Alabama 51.4% 2,510,123 26,657 51 Wyoming 51.0% 294,921 27,131

