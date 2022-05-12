ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Infant present during Nashville shootout, police say

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUkDg_0fbOcJsK00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested after a shooting Wednesday night in the presence of an infant.

Metro police told News 2 that the shooting happened on Blank Street and Herman Street around 9:42 p.m. Wednesday. A group of people allegedly got into an argument and gunfire erupted. Officials said when they responded to the scene, a Nissan Altima leaving the scene failed to stop for police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tl0qs_0fbOcJsK00
Police responded to a shootout that erupted after an argument near Blank Street. (WKRN)
MNPD officer, two teachers indicted on sex crimes

Once the car pulled over, officers said they found a pistol under 27-year-old Aerius Collier’s seat. An infant was also reportedly found unsecured in the vehicle, with a 9 millimeter round in the carrier. The infant’s mother, Donishsa Eddings, 23, was next to the child and police said she appeared intoxicated. Metro police said the child was placed with a family member.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VY21v_0fbOcJsK00
    Firearm found in suspect vehicle. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWWTZ_0fbOcJsK00
    Firearm found in suspect vehicle. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fifi8_0fbOcJsK00
    Aerius Collier (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQLch_0fbOcJsK00
    Donisha Eddings (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Two suspects were charged with child endangerment after an infant was found in a vehicle that fled from the scene of a shootout. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police documents revealed another person in the car had been shot in the foot from the fight. Metro police said two guns were also recovered from the vehicle.

Collier is facing several charges, but he and Eddings were charged with child endangerment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Police are investigating shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Metro Police are investigating a shooting at 28th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue. Officers received a call around 4:57 pm Saturday afternoon about the incident. Police did not provide any information on the condition of the victims. Police had one lane closed on Charlotte Avenue and closed...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#News 2#Nissan#Mnpd#Firearm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Video shows burglars strike two West Nashville businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Carrying a sledgehammer and crowbar, surveillance footage shows two burglars stealing a safe and cash drawer from a Brazilian wax studio. The two alleged crooks didn’t stop there, then busting in the door to the neighboring Marco’s Pizza on White Bridge Road. “Very violating,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man armed with handgun, alleged woman accomplice rob Mapco on Harding Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man armed with a handgun and an alleged female accomplice robbed the Mapco at 4314 Harding Pike Wednesday morning around 3 a.m. The woman entered the store and appeared to be stalling, according to Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD). She took multiple lottery tickets...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy