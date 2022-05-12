Infant present during Nashville shootout, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were arrested after a shooting Wednesday night in the presence of an infant.

Metro police told News 2 that the shooting happened on Blank Street and Herman Street around 9:42 p.m. Wednesday. A group of people allegedly got into an argument and gunfire erupted. Officials said when they responded to the scene, a Nissan Altima leaving the scene failed to stop for police.

Police responded to a shootout that erupted after an argument near Blank Street. (WKRN)

Once the car pulled over, officers said they found a pistol under 27-year-old Aerius Collier’s seat. An infant was also reportedly found unsecured in the vehicle, with a 9 millimeter round in the carrier. The infant’s mother, Donishsa Eddings, 23, was next to the child and police said she appeared intoxicated. Metro police said the child was placed with a family member.

Firearm found in suspect vehicle. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Aerius Collier (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Donisha Eddings (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Two suspects were charged with child endangerment after an infant was found in a vehicle that fled from the scene of a shootout. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police documents revealed another person in the car had been shot in the foot from the fight. Metro police said two guns were also recovered from the vehicle.

Collier is facing several charges, but he and Eddings were charged with child endangerment.

