INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found dead Sunday morning outside a west Indianapolis building with several businesses in it. IMPD said officers were called to the west side of Indianapolis at around 8 a.m. for a report of a person down at 6445 W. Washington Street, which is a building near I-465 that houses several businesses including a roller rink and a pool bar.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO