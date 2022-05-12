ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Central York and Susquehannock advance to the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association lacrosse championship

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. — The York-Adams league hosted their league lacrosse semifinals on Wednesday. On the boy's side, Central York took on rival Red Lion at the host site of Dallastown. While the Lions got the jump early thanks to a Jack Gulley goal, the Panthers found a spark they were looking...

PennLive.com

The 2022 Mid Penn Track & Field Championships at Chambersburg

Shannon Mullin, State College, wins the triple jump with a best of 39-01.75 at the 2022 Mid Penn Track & Field Championships at Chambersburg Area High School in Chambersburg, Pa., May. 14, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 3 / 25. The 2022 Mid Penn Track & Field Championships. Justin...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

York cheer team wins national championship

YORK, Pa. — Local champion cheerleaders were celebrated at the York City Police Station on Sunday. York's Elite Cheer Squad was welcomed home with the cheering of their own friends and family after a successful season culminating with their senior team winning the Division Two Championship in Florida. The...
YORK, PA
Sports
PennLive.com

‘Today was just my day’: Hershey’s Soleil Morrison peaking at right time after record-setting Mid-Penn Championships

After his Penn Relays-winning performance, most eyes looking for a Hershey athlete entering the track and field postseason were probably locked in on pole vaulter Justin Rogers. And that attention was well-deserved, with Rogers cruising to a Mid-Penn gold on Saturday at Chambersburg Area Senior High School and setting another...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX43.com

Pocono female wrestlers headed to state championships

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — On the mat, wrestling is where Angelina Hiller and Gabriella Reid feel most at home. The two ladies are on East Stroudsburg High School South's wrestling team. "My coach always says, all the time, once you wrestle everything in life becomes easier and I'll forever...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
FanSided

Penn State Wrestling: Creating the Dream Team

Putting together the best of the best Nittany Lions of all time at each weight class to create a Penn State Wrestling Dream Team. The title of this article says it all. My mission here, if I choose to accept it, is to try (and I strongly emphasis “try”) and put together the best Penn State Wrestling Dream Team of all time.
PENN, PA
abc27.com

Golf tournament held to honor late Marine in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, May 13, the New Freedom VFW in York County held its second annual golf tournament at the Bon Air Country Club. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

HeartThreads: Kurt Sloop

Kurt always knew he would eventually go blind from a progressive vision condition. As he slowly lost his sight, he also lost hope. Then, a sport called goalball helped get his life back into focus.
SPORTS
visitlebanonvalley.com

The Charm of Palmyra

This rapidly growing bedroom community has served as home for four generations of my family on the maternal side, all born and raised in this lovely town. So, I feel more than qualified to share some of the history and some of my all-time Palmyra favorites with you. An important...
PALMYRA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

What would a college voucher program mean for students in Pennsylvania?

“Heated budget battles” were raging in Harrisburg last year when state Rep. Eric Nelson stopped by the Hempfield Home Depot. Unexpectedly, he ran into a young man whom he coached in youth football. As Nelson and the former player chatted, the man explained he worked at the home improvement store to pay for his training at Triangle Tech.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cumberland; Franklin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Northeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Upper Strasburg, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Scotland, Pine Grove Furnace, Upper Strasburg, Roxbury, Willow Hill, Walnut Bottom, Fannettsburg, Orrstown and Shippensburg University. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 187 to 203. Interstate 81 from mile markers 18 to 38. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

Who are the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting Saturday afternoon at the Tops Supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Law enforcement officers are investigating the tragedy as a hate crime. Here's what we know about the victims so far:. Eleven of the...
BUFFALO, NY
Melissa Frost

Dessert at Son's Ice Cream in East Petersburg [Lancaster, PA]

It's the season for soft serve ice cream, milkshakes, and sundaes. For a kid, few things will beat Son's in East Petersburg. This spot is locally known for serving large portions. They also have more options when it comes to ice cream than I've seen anywhere else, not only in Lancaster but the surrounding areas as well. There is so much to choose between it can actually get tricky to decide what to order. Everything looks delicious. Son's also make their own Italian ice. Their gelatis are made with creamy soft serve vanilla ice cream, and flavors rotate and change daily.
EAST PETERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Three shot in Harrisburg Friday night: police

Three people were shot in three separate incidents in Harrisburg within a span of 11 hours, according to Harrisburg police. The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the third happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. All three injured were boys under the age of 18. “It’s...
HARRISBURG, PA

