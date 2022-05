Acting Superintendent Announced For Lexington School District Two

An 85-year-old retired priest has been added to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany's list of credibly accused clergy. According to reports, Father Gregory Weider is now on that list for what the Diocese calls reasonable cause related to allegations of sexual abuse against minors. Weider was removed from public ministry back in August following a claim that was made against him in a Child Victims Act lawsuit. Weider served at multiple churches including Holy Cross in Albany, Sacred Heart in Watervliet and Saint Agnes in Cohoes. Back in 2010, he retired from full-time ministry.

ALBANY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO