2020 was predicted to be the big year – the year that “sustainable” went mainstream.After all, it had a nice ring to it: the start of a new decade; an era of change. Even the symmetrical structure of the year itself – two twenties, striding forth side-by-side into the future – seemed to signal the winds of change, that a forward-looking epoch was upon us.It followed a year of peak Greta Thunberg, widespread Extinction Rebellion protests, David Attenborough’s heart breaking more visibly with each of his series that aired, and the flygskam (flight shame) movement gaining traction. It looked like...

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO