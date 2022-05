Since the pandemic began, there’s been a great debate about whether working from home is better for the climate. Two years later, the answer is essentially no, not really. While carbon emissions did drop precipitously in 2020 as everything shut down, they’ve since rebounded as people return to somewhat normal lives, including going to the office. But it’s likely that some employees will keep working at least a few days from their dining room table indefinitely. Now, companies are taking on the task of figuring out how to make sure hybrid work doesn’t make climate change worse.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO