Investigation underway after house fire in Homestead

By CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Investigation underway after house fire in Homestead 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crews demolished a home that caught fire in Homestead hours after flames burned through the roof.

Several fire departments spent hours fighting the flames along West Street.

KDKA has been told that the home has been vacant for several years and that the flames may have damaged a second vacant home.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating.

