U.S. stock futures bounced Friday, with the S&P 500 trying not to join the Nasdaq in a bear market, which is defined by a drop of 20% or more from a prior high. The Dow on Thursday dropped for the sixth straight session, sinking further into a correction, define by a drop of 10% or more from a prior high. The S&P 500 fell slightly. The Nasdaq managed a slight gain. (CNBC)

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO