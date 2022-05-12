ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Heat wave on the way to Florida next week

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
Video: Heat wave on the way to Florida next week (Brian Shields, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday in Central Florida.

There’s a 40% chance of scattered showers. A couple of showers will be along the coast this morning.

Throughout the day, we’ll have breezy conditions and a high of 81 degrees.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said there’s a system offshore that’s keeping our seas high. The rip currents will be very dangerous over the next few days.

Friday’s rain chance is about 40%.

We’ll have summer-like temperatures this weekend, at around 90 degrees.

After our coast storm leaves, winds will turn out of the south and we’ll heat up in a hurry.

Next week will be our hottest week of the year so far, with temperatures in the mid-90s for several days.

A Florida heat wave is on the way.

I❤️MOTR
4d ago

Let’s see, it’s mid-May, it’s Florida, it’s hot. Explain to me why we need weather forecasters again?

Linda McWilliams
3d ago

Duh, it's that time of year folks , it will be getting hot and humid , that is normal for FL, where it isn't normal is Maine and Canada , how about what India has been experiencing, numerous people have died from the heat if 120+

