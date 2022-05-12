Video: Heat wave on the way to Florida next week (Brian Shields, WFTV.com)

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday in Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

There’s a 40% chance of scattered showers. A couple of showers will be along the coast this morning.

Throughout the day, we’ll have breezy conditions and a high of 81 degrees.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said there’s a system offshore that’s keeping our seas high. The rip currents will be very dangerous over the next few days.

Friday’s rain chance is about 40%.

We’ll have summer-like temperatures this weekend, at around 90 degrees.

After our coast storm leaves, winds will turn out of the south and we’ll heat up in a hurry.

Next week will be our hottest week of the year so far, with temperatures in the mid-90s for several days.

A Florida heat wave is on the way.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS