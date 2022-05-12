ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Baseball routs UCLA, 9-2

By Carlos Cordova
dailytitan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal State Fullerton defeated UCLA, 9-2, at Goodwin Field on May 10. The Titans were dominant from the beginning of the game, the team built up strong momentum that was able to hold them through to the last inning. The win put Fullerton at 19-27 overall. In the bottom...

