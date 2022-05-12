ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Rock Island Center for Math & Science cancels school Thursday due to extreme heat

By Brittany Kyles
KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Late Wednesday night Rock Island-Milan School officials made the decision to cancel classes at the Rock Island Center for Math & Science...

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

May total lunar eclipse in the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - There will be a total lunar eclipse tonight. The Quad Cities will have great viewing conditions tonight with clear skies!. The maximum eclipse will occur at 11:11 PM tonight. It’s safe to view the eclipse with your naked eye, so head outside and view it!
ASTRONOMY
KWQC

Health and Wellness fair at Davenport Central Highschool

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Health Department is hosting a Health and Wellness Resource Fair at Central High School Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of the Health and Wellness Resource Fair is to provide ease of access to supportive Health and Wellness resources. People...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Clock Inc. celebrates new Rock Island location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Clock, Inc. recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting at a new, larger location at 4102 46th Avenue, Rock Island. KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two live reports featuring interviews from the hub for the four-year-old non-profit that provides a safe, non-judgmental and reliable place for LGBT+ individuals. The new...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

United Steelworkers 105 announce details of tentative agreement with Arconic

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - United Steelworkers Local 105 announced Saturday the group has reached a tentative agreement with Arconic. The new contract includes a 7% pay raise in the first year, and a 4.5% pay raise each of the next three years, with a total of 20.5% pay raise over the length of the contract, according to a USW Facebook post. No healthcare charges or Performance Pay are also part of the deal as well as MLK Day as a paid holiday.
BETTENDORF, IA
State
Illinois State
Rock Island, IL
Education
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Education
KWQC

Leave non perishable food out by mailbox for food drive

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People can leave non-perishable food item donations out by their mailboxes today before the postal service arrives to help out with the 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. The mail carriers will collect donations as they deliver mail along their routes. Donations stay in the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

JDRF One Walk Returns to the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Roughly 300 people and over a dozen walk teams came out to the Blackhawk College Campus for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s One Walk. The walk raises money and awareness for type one diabetes with one goal in mind. Create a world without type one diabetes.
CHARITIES
KWQC

Clearing skies overnight

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - The skies tonight will be great to see the total lunar eclipse! The maximum eclipse will occur at 11:11 PM tonight. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the low 50s and highs will be in the mid-70s. There will be sunny skies for Monday with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Tuesday will have cloudier skies in the afternoon and rain will come later in the day. The rain will continue overnight into Wednesday, and the strongest storms could have a threat for gusty winds and hail south of I-80. There will be highs in the low 70s Wednesday with a jump to the low 80s Thursday. We will be tracking on and off rain chances the second half of this week.
ENVIRONMENT
qctoday.com

ICKES: Demo of I-74 bridge reveals long-dark riverfront in Moline

The green hulk is disappearing from the Moline riverfront, and the land beneath it is looking larger by the minute. Any lingering sentiment for the old Interstate 74 bridge is waning. It's a strange attachment, given that the old bridge tried to kill us in its final years. So many prayers were said on that old bridge, we could have sent our tithes to the DOT.
MOLINE, IL
Person
Dwayne Johnson
KWQC

Last day of greyhound racing in Dubuque, ending decades-long business

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of people showed up at the Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque on Sunday for the last-ever chance to bet on the dogs. The park is closing because it is no longer financially feasible to keep it open. According to Brian Carpenter, the general manager of IGP, Florida had been a hotspot for dog racing, but a ban there in 2020 led to fewer people breeding dogs. The shortage of dogs contributed to the diminishment of racing parks.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

City of Silvis recognizes local Lions Club President for St. Jude’s fundraiser

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Silvis recognized President Tony Holland of the Silvis Lions club for raising over $40,000 for the St. Jude’s clinic in Peoria. Silvis Mayor Matt Carter declared Saturday as “Tony Holland Day” during the Family Fun Day – Flying Kites event at Gauley field. The proclamation put a spotlight on the fundraiser, which provides educational resources to cancer patients and their families at the clinic.
SILVIS, IL
KWCH.com

Intense dust storm caught on video in Iowa

LYON COUNTY, Ia. (KGAN) - Some incredible scenes came out of northwest Iowa Thursday. What was caught on camera is a “haboob”, a massive dust storm. These scenes from Lyon County, Iowa in the northwestern part of the state not far from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This storm...
IOWA STATE
#Mathematics
KWQC

Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish

FOLKSTON, Ga. (Gray News) - An angler in Georgia is setting records in the state and possibly the world with his latest catch. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reports Lester Roberts caught a redbreast sunfish that came in as over 11 inches long and weighing 1 pound, 12 ounces.
GEORGIA STATE
KWQC

NTSB: Train-truck collision sent woman through train window

CLARENDON HILLS, Ill. (AP) - The vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board says a woman who died when a commuter train collided with a semitrailer at a crossing in suburban Chicago was thrown through a train window by the force of the crash. The NTSB’S Bruce Landsberg said...
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Tap into some fun: QC Craft Beer Week kicks off Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Say cheers!. The Quad Cities welcomes back QC Craft Beer Week starting next Monday which is just in time for the third anniversary of the QC Ale Trail. In 2022, QC Craft Beer week will run May 16-21. Dave Herrell of Visit Quad Cities talks about how...
DRINKS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
KWQC

1 injured in a train versus truck crash in Durant Friday

The First Alert Day will be in effect from 5 pm - 10 pm. Iowa American Civil Liberties Union says new Camanche surveillance technology violates privacy right. CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for probation violations. According to police a man and woman stole more than $500 worth...
DURANT, IA
KWQC

4 injured in Davenport crash Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people are hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a crash Friday afternoon in Davenport. According to Davenport police, it happened around 4:04 p.m., when an Audi driving westbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway attempted to turn left onto Eastern Avenue. Police said that the car struck...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

The Alleman Pioneers take the regional championship

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Alleman Pioneers win the regional championship, topping Indian Creek 7-0. The Pioneers had trouble finding a way passed the Timberwolves keeper in the first half, leading just 2-0 at the halftime break. In the second half, Alleman would add five more goals to hoist the Regional Championship trophy on their home field.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

