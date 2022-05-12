Rock Island Center for Math & Science cancels school Thursday due to extreme heat

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - The skies tonight will be great to see the total lunar eclipse! The maximum eclipse will occur at 11:11 PM tonight. Tonight, temperatures will fall to the low 50s and highs will be in the mid-70s. There will be sunny skies for Monday with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Tuesday will have cloudier skies in the afternoon and rain will come later in the day. The rain will continue overnight into Wednesday, and the strongest storms could have a threat for gusty winds and hail south of I-80. There will be highs in the low 70s Wednesday with a jump to the low 80s Thursday. We will be tracking on and off rain chances the second half of this week.

