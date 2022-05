She enters a crowded field for an open seat in Congress. State Sen. Kelli Stargel will announce on Monday she’s running for Congress. The Lakeland Republican, who served the last two years as Senate Appropriations Committee Chair in the Legislature, will run in the newly drawn Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She has hired experienced campaign consultant Mac Stevenson for her campaign. The campaign told POLITICO’s Matt Dixon she will announce on Monday.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO