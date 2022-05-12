ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lawmaker proposed $300m handout to nursing homes; then raised $52,000 from their liaisons

By Jake Zuckerman
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwvKB_0fbOYPzc00

Rep. Sara Carruthers. Photo from the Ohio General Assembly website.

An Ohio lawmaker last year proposed allocating $300 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds, divvied up among Ohio’s nursing homes with no strings attached.

Ten days later, Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, received a $13,200 campaign contribution from the CEO of a chain of 59 nursing homes, $13,200 from his business partner, and another $13,200 from the CEO’s wife.

Two weeks later, a lobbyist for an association of nursing homes that backed the bill gave her another $13,200. The four contributions together comprise nearly half of all Carruthers’ campaign fundraising in 2021.

The legislation, House Bill 461 , didn’t technically pass. However, the idea was folded into a separate appropriations bill that handed out $4.18 billion in federal pandemic relief funds to schools, child care and others. That bill gave an additional $300 million to nursing homes — atop the roughly $6.45 billion they receive in state and federal Medicaid funds — so long as the chronically short-staffed industry spends it on its workforce and not on executives, administrators, or staffing agencies.

However, on Wednesday, an amended form of HB 461 reappeared before the House Economic and Workforce Development Committee as an entirely rewritten document.

Instead of giving the facilities a lump sum payment of $300 million, the new version of the bill calls on the state Department of Medicaid to pay facilities an extra reimbursement for each resident they house in a private (instead of shared) room.

State analysts haven’t yet offered a formal cost estimate for the idea. However, Robert Applebaum, Director of the Ohio Long-Term Care Research Project at Miami University, offered a high-end estimate of around $343 million in costs in the first year alone.

Carruthers did not respond to a phone calls and an email to her legislative office.

Does the bill make sense?

Applebaum said there are many good facilities that put a sincere effort toward providing adequate care that simply don’t make enough money from the state’s formula to reimburse facilities for care given to Medicaid patients. That formula is established by state law.

However, some homes in Ohio provide dangerously poor care. An Ohio Capital Journal investigation identified dozens of facilities that, according to federal regulators, placed the health and safety of residents in “immediate jeopardy” during the pandemic. At least 84 residents died in connection with the alleged infection control violations at 13 Ohio facilities during the pandemic. Additionally, despite a federal requirement, only 77% of nursing home workers are vaccinated against COVID-19 — the third lowest rate by state, according to federal data analyzed by the investigative journalism outlet ProPublica.

“It’s not that nursing homes shouldn’t get any [federal COVID relief funds], but why are we not using this as an opportunity to improve the quality of the facilities?” Applebaum said.

He said states can adopt strategies to improve care like providing more funds that must go to often-underpaid workers; or creating a pot of money specifically for facilities that meet certain quality targets.

While steering facilities to placing residents in private rooms is sensible, Applebaum questioned what added costs this puts on the sparsely filled facilities or why lawmakers are setting such a low bar.

To reach his $343 million estimate: There are about 940 nursing homes in the state, each with an average census of about 69 residents. Care for about 60% of those residents is funded by Medicaid. The bill, as written, provides an extra $25 per patient per day in a private room. So assuming all Medicaid patients wind up in private rooms, the bill will cost $343 million per year. However, that crude formula likely assumes more residents wind up in private rooms than is to be expected.

In the out years, the bill leaves it to the Department of Medicaid to determine the extra reimbursements for housing patients in a private room.

Timing

Carruthers introduced HB 461 on Oct. 25, 2021. On Nov. 4 of that same year, Brian and Gretchen Colleran each contributed $13,200 to her campaign. Brian Colleran is the CEO of Foundation Health Solutions , which operates 59 nursing homes in Ohio. His business partner, Daniel Parker, contributed the same amount on the same day.

In 2017, Colleran and Parker paid $20 million to settle Medicaid fraud allegations lodged via the U.S. Department of Justice. They were accused of billing claims to Medicaid for unnecessary treatment at 18 of their nursing facilities and billing Medicare for hospice services for ineligible patients. The settlement is not a finding of guilt, and they weren’t convicted of any crime.

The two did not respond to a voicemail and written inquiry left with the company.

On Nov. 19, 2021, Roger King — a lobbyist whose sole client is the Academy of Senior Health Sciences — gave her another $13,200. King’s phone number listed on lobbying forms directed a call to the Academy’s executive director, who didn’t respond to a voicemail.

Carruthers’ bill received its first hearing in its new form Wednesday in a committee focused largely on labor and economic issues — as opposed to committees that typically handle Medicaid and long-term care issues like the Health Committee, the Finance Subcommittee on Health and Human Services, or the Families, Aging and Human Services Committee.

The committee is chaired by Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, who himself has received more than $80,000 in campaign contributions since 2020 from Parker, Brian Colleran and Gretchen Colleran, according to campaign finance reports.

In an interview, Edwards said he knows of Colleran and Parker and has “spoken to them about their operations” but doesn’t have a relationship with them. He acknowledged that Carruthers’ bill “probably” doesn’t have much to do with workforce or economic development issues. However, he said a point can be made that private rooms might increase staffing needs, which makes the bill something of a workforce issue.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Rep. Catherine Ingram, D-Cincinnati, questioned why the bill was apparently rewritten instead of getting introduced as a new, unique bill. In an interview, she said it’s part of a strategy to keep legislation in a friendly committee where a chairman would fast track it, which she believes is the current strategy.

She said she supports funding elder care, but that money should follow the increasing consumer demand of providing more in-home care and keep older Ohioans out of nursing homes.

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, didn’t respond to inquiries about the contributions to Carruthers, or why a nursing home bill is under review in an economic and workforce committee.

This article was updated with further explanation of the cost estimate from Robert Applebaum.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Lawmaker proposed $300m handout to nursing homes; then raised $52,000 from their liaisons appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Bipartisan bill could make it easier for parents to run for Ohio office

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bipartisan bill in the Ohio House could encourage parents to […] The post Bipartisan bill could make it easier for parents to run for Ohio office appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After years, pharmacy-middleman suit might finally come to trial

Since at least 2016, Ohio pharmacists have been accusing large companies acting as pharmacy middlemen of abusive practices, which they deny. And since 2019, the state has been accusing them as well, in the form of lawsuits. Now, after years of wrangling in court, some of that litigation might be headed to trial. The middlemen, […] The post After years, pharmacy-middleman suit might finally come to trial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine proposes using $85M in federal COVID aid to help young Ohioans enter behavioral-health jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced his administration wants to use $85 million in federal coronavirus funding to provide scholarships and other financial assistance to students seeking to become social workers, therapists, addiction counselors and other behavioral healthcare providers. During a news conference, DeWine and other...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Congress explores creation of truth commission for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools

WASHINGTON — Survivors of a U.S. policy that forced Indigenous children to attend boarding schools where they were abused, or went missing, detailed to members of a U.S. House Natural Resources panel during a Thursday hearing the need for Congress to establish a truth commission dedicated to unveiling the traumas Indigenous children experienced at the […] The post Congress explores creation of truth commission for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Cupp
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden administration looks for ways to alleviate infant formula shortage

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration sought to assuage parents’ concerns over an ongoing infant formula shortage Thursday, though officials couldn’t offer a timeline for when store shelves would be fully stocked again. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is working to “cut red tape,” increase imports of formula and broaden what types […] The post Biden administration looks for ways to alleviate infant formula shortage appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill that would help provide funding to ensure every veteran […] The post Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Home Care#Lawmakers#The Ohio General Assembly#House#Hb 461
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Housing
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting commission again answers for contempt charges

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has yet again responded to requests of the Ohio Supreme Court to hold members in contempt for their actions on legislative redistricting. The state supreme court asked that co-chairs state Rep. Jeff LaRe and state Sen. Vernon Sykes, along with the other members, Gov. Mike DeWine, state Sen. Rob McColley, Auditor […] The post Redistricting commission again answers for contempt charges appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

DeWine orders Ohio flags lowered

Peace Officers Memorial Day and Police Week is an observance in the United States that pays tribute to the local, state, and federal peace officers who have died, or who have been disabled, in the line of duty.
OHIO STATE
mynwmo.com

Snap Benefits Are Projected to Be Reduced!

More Ohioans are in need of food, according to food banks and pantries. They expect things to get worse after the federal public health emergency ends. The cost of groceries has been increasing. Gas prices have risen as well, leaving low-income Ohioans with less money to spend on groceries. Children...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

WYSO Morning News Update: Ohio mapmakers fight over contempt threat; federal hearing to determine how much three major pharmacy chains must pay for damages caused during opioid epidemic

Your WYSO Morning News Update for May 13, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) — The nationwide shortage of baby formula is stressing families out, including those that depend on public assistance to pay for it. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles reports Delaware County resident Kate Yonkura is a foster mom to an 8 month old infant. He is enrolled in a public assistance program that pays for his formula but Yonkura has had to drive to several places out of her county to find it. “I actually found my formula that I needed. I filled my shopping cart up and when I got to the check out counter, I was not allowed to buy everything that I had in my cart," Yonkura said. Yonkura also said many low-income moms can’t drive around or spend extra money. The Ohio Department of Health says it will be flexible on its rules on number of and size of formula containers that can be purchased in the WIC program.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy