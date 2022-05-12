ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Eight Huskers Honored By the Big Ten

huskeradio.com
 3 days ago

Freshman catcher Ava Bredwell was named the 2022 Big Ten Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, when the conference announced its postseason awards. Bredwell was one of seven Huskers to earn recognition on an All-Big Ten team, tying Northwestern for the most selections in the league. Bredwell is the...

www.huskeradio.com

huskeradio.com

Huskers Advance to Semifinals at Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska softball team (38-14) advanced to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament after claiming a 3-1 victory over Penn State (32-22). Courtney Wallace (16-6) pitched the complete game for the Huskers and earned the win. Wallace held the Nittany Lions to three hits while striking out four. Bailey Parshall (22-9) recorded the loss for PSU. Parshall pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs. A three-run fifth inning lifted the Huskers into the lead after Penn State went ahead in the second with one run. Ava Bredwell, who came in as a pinch hitter, sparked the Nebraska offense while Billie Andrews added a two-run double. Mya Felder added a double in the inning while she finished 2-for-3 on the day.
LINCOLN, NE
huskeradio.com

St Pats to Host Husker QB Quarterback Camp

North Platte Saint Patrick’s High School will host a youth football camp hosted by Nebraska Football quarterback Matt Masker this summer. Saturday, June 11th at Knights of Columbus Field Masker will host the Masker Football Academy Youth Football Camp with two sessions, one for 2nd through 5th graders and another for sixth through eighth graders.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
huskeradio.com

1930s Style Dust Storms Roared Across Nebraska Thursday

A 1930s style dust storm roared through Nebraska Thursday afternoon, ushered by strong winds, limiting visibility, knocking down trees, causing damage and even forcing power outages. Damage can be seen in the picture below from the Wild West Arena:. Photo taken by NEBRASKALand Days Executive Director David Fudge. Major damage...
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Gov. Ricketts, DHHS Proclaim May as “Foster Care Month” in Nebraska

Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed May as “Foster Care Month” during a morning ceremony at the State Capitol. He was joined by leaders from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) and partner nonprofits supporting foster care in Nebraska. “Foster parents step into the gap when a child’s biological parents are unable to offer care,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Their selfless investment of time and energy makes a lasting impact on the youth in their care. I encourage Nebraskans to support foster parents in their communities, and I invite families to consider opening their home to a child in need of foster care.”
NEBRASKA STATE
huskeradio.com

Four Arrested for Theft at Lincoln County Store

On May 9, 2022 Deputies received a report of a possible employee theft from Ozzie’s I-80 Convenience Store located at Interstate 80 and Highway 25 south of Sutherland, Nebraska. The owner of the property advised his business was closed early without his knowledge on Saturday May 7, 2022, as the employee said she was sick. The employee was identified as thirty-four year old Cassandra Simmons of Sutherland, NE. Upon internal investigation the owner noticed the bank deposit was short several thousand dollars for the week.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Alcohol Inspections Held in Hamilton, Merrick Counties

During the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, May 7, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Hamilton and Merrick Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #0043 under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. In total, 38 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 95%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

NSP Investigating Suspected Murder-Suicide in Custer County

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Broken Bow Police Department, is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred overnight. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow. The victim, Angie Miller, 45, was located deceased inside her home in the 800 block of N. 13th Street in Broken Bow. Investigators developed a suspect, identified as Ryan Miller, 47, who was the ex-husband of Angie Miller. Investigators learned of a location near Anselmo where Ryan Miller often went. At approximately 4:45 a.m., troopers located Miller in a pasture at that location near Anselmo. Miller was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information relevant to this investigation, please contact the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8270.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Motorcycle Crash Claims the Life of a McCook Man

At 9:30 PM, May 11, 2022, the McCook Police Department and McCook Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of West B Street and Highway 83 in McCook according to a social media post from the McCook Police Department. A Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Eugene Bailey, age 28, of McCook was traveling westbound on B Steet when it collided with a Ford F150 operated by Solio Rodriguez, age 52, of McCook. The vehicle operated by Rodriquez was traveling eastbound on B Street attempting to turn north onto Highway 83.
MCCOOK, NE

