North Platte, NE

Neely to Continue Volleyball Career at Peru State

 3 days ago

North Platte Community College volleyball player Madison Neely has signed a letter of intent to play for Peru State College. She is the second NPCC volleyball player to transfer to Peru State. Neely’s teammate, Allie Schneider, announced her intentions in April. “I chose Peru because I knew I wasn’t ready to...

St Pats to Host Husker QB Quarterback Camp

North Platte Saint Patrick’s High School will host a youth football camp hosted by Nebraska Football quarterback Matt Masker this summer. Saturday, June 11th at Knights of Columbus Field Masker will host the Masker Football Academy Youth Football Camp with two sessions, one for 2nd through 5th graders and another for sixth through eighth graders.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Huskers Advance to Semifinals at Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska softball team (38-14) advanced to the semifinals in the Big Ten Tournament after claiming a 3-1 victory over Penn State (32-22). Courtney Wallace (16-6) pitched the complete game for the Huskers and earned the win. Wallace held the Nittany Lions to three hits while striking out four. Bailey Parshall (22-9) recorded the loss for PSU. Parshall pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs. A three-run fifth inning lifted the Huskers into the lead after Penn State went ahead in the second with one run. Ava Bredwell, who came in as a pinch hitter, sparked the Nebraska offense while Billie Andrews added a two-run double. Mya Felder added a double in the inning while she finished 2-for-3 on the day.
LINCOLN, NE
1930s Style Dust Storms Roared Across Nebraska Thursday

A 1930s style dust storm roared through Nebraska Thursday afternoon, ushered by strong winds, limiting visibility, knocking down trees, causing damage and even forcing power outages. Damage can be seen in the picture below from the Wild West Arena:. Photo taken by NEBRASKALand Days Executive Director David Fudge. Major damage...
NEBRASKA STATE
NSP Investigating Suspected Murder-Suicide in Custer County

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Broken Bow Police Department, is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred overnight. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow. The victim, Angie Miller, 45, was located deceased inside her home in the 800 block of N. 13th Street in Broken Bow. Investigators developed a suspect, identified as Ryan Miller, 47, who was the ex-husband of Angie Miller. Investigators learned of a location near Anselmo where Ryan Miller often went. At approximately 4:45 a.m., troopers located Miller in a pasture at that location near Anselmo. Miller was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information relevant to this investigation, please contact the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8270.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Alcohol Inspections Held in Hamilton, Merrick Counties

During the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday, May 7, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Hamilton and Merrick Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #0043 under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. In total, 38 businesses were inspected. Two of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 95%. One of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE

