Retires from service
Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Niesen retired as a Personnel Systems Manager, 148th Force Support Squadron, 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard.
Niesen, a Cotton High School graduate, enlisted in 1998 as a Traffic Management Specialist. He went on to hold multiple positions across the 148th Fighter Wing to include Training Manager for the Logistics Readiness Squadron, Information Manager, Aviation Resource Manager, Client Systems Administrator, Network Operations and Base Education and Training Manager.
