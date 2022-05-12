Hibbing Elks Student of the Month

HIBBING — The Hibbing Elks Lodge Student of the Month for March was Megan Bussey. She is the daughter of Alicia and Bill Bussey, and has siblings, Allie and Drew. Her activities include 5 years of varsity tennis and she served as captain her junior and senior year. She played varsity hockey and served as captain her senior year and varsity softball. In addition she is involved in National Honor Society, Teens Against Drugs and Alcohol, Student Council, Leadership Council, Concert Choir, Spanish Club serving as president, and was a member of the 2021 Homecoming Court.As a volunteer, she has been a bell ringer and gift wrapper for the Salvation Army. She has worked various events at the Blessed Sacrament Church, and was a part of the Greenhaven outdoor rink restoration. In addition, she is involved with Lowe’s Syndrome Foundation, Adopt a Family Christmas shopping, Fill the Bus and girls’ youth hockey.

Megan’s future plans include attending the College of Saint Scholastica to major in nursing. She hopes to continue playing softball for the Saints.