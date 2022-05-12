ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

House committee approves ‘public safety’ measures that could expand cash bail in Ohio

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4RfA_0fbOXZmf00

Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus. photo from OhioHouse.gov

The House criminal justice committee passed two measures Wednesday that could lead to a greater reliance on cash bail. Meanwhile, lawmakers amended a different bail reform measure to set explicit limits on the calculation of cash bail. Although the proposals appear to be at cross-purposes, advocates are hoping the two could work together.

The proposals which would expand cash bail direct judges to consider “public safety” when setting the dollar amount for pre-trial release. They come in direct response to a state supreme court decision which drew a distinction between monetary and non-monetary conditions. Public safety is a valid criterion for the latter but not the former, the court determined.

Shortly after the committee approved the measures, Justice Pat DeWine, a Republican who was in the minority in that supreme court decision, took the unusual step of issuing a statement applauding it as “an important step to restoring common sense and protecting the public.”

“This constitutional amendment would allow Ohio citizens to decide whether community safety and the rights of victims can be considered when setting the bail amount for people accused of violent crimes like murder and rape,” he continued. “Judges play an important role in protecting the community and it makes no sense to limit their ability to consider this important information.”

Lawmakers have fast-tracked the effort at least in part to get a “law and order” style proposal on the ballot this November as the Supreme Court’s partisan balance could potentially change from Republican to Democratic.

DeWine is one of the justices defending his seat.

“This is merely a political activity,” Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus, argued after the committee hearing.

“It’s something to do with the ire of the majority over what’s been going on in the redistricting process and the Ohio Supreme Court, and also the fact that you have so many Supreme Court Justices up for election in November. I think it’s a combination of both,” he said.

Leland’s own bail reform measure has been in the works for almost a year with input from both sides of the aisle. Instead of embracing cash bail, his proposal expands the list of crimes for which defendants can be held without bail of any kind. Under an amendment approved Wednesday, it also lowers the evidentiary standard prosecutors must meet for pre-trial detention. If a judge does set cash bail, the proposal sets a $200 floor and a ceiling of one quarter of the defendant’s monthly income.

The other measure didn’t pass through committee without changes either. On Wednesday, lawmakers approved an amendment which adds “and any other factor the general assembly may prescribe,” to the legislative language. Leland argued that provision could create a path for the two measures to work in concert if both became law.

“The Ohio House of Representatives would be directing the court that they could not impose bail any higher than the amounts that were enumerated in the statute, which are 25% of a person’s wages after some deductions and a floor of $200,” he explained. “So that would pretty much eliminate the problem that we have, as far as bail keeping poor and middle-income people in jail just because they can’t afford the bail.”

In effect, politically-minded members would get a tough-on-crime ballot measure to run on in the fall, while wonky, reform-minded members would get a long-sought revision of Ohio’s bail system.

With the measure directing judges to consider public safety moving out of committee in the House, and getting its first hearing in the Senate earlier this week, the proposal is on a glide path to the ballot. Lawmakers still need to muster supermajorities in both chambers, but they are moving deliberately. Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican seeking reelection this fall, has lent his backing to the push as well.

Leland’s measure is less certain. A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers are the House and Senate are working on the idea, and they’ve got the support of an array of outside interest groups from across the political spectrum. The ACLU, which has been concerned with bail reform for years is on board, but so are conservative, fiscally-minded groups like Americans for Prosperity and the Buckeye Institute.

Buckeye research fellow Greg Lawson admits passing the two ideas separately isn’t their preferred course, but he’s optimistic it could work.

“We’d love to see these packages happen at the same time,” he said. “Of course, that’s sometimes difficult to do here at the Statehouse, but that would be definitely what we would like to see, because I think the way the amendment was modified today, and the way the bills are working, they can work seamlessly together.”

With the House criminal justice committee favorably reporting the measure expanding cash bail, Wednesday, the proposal could go to the House floor as early as next week.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post House committee approves ‘public safety’ measures that could expand cash bail in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Bipartisan bill could make it easier for parents to run for Ohio office

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bipartisan bill in the Ohio House could encourage parents to […] The post Bipartisan bill could make it easier for parents to run for Ohio office appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After years, pharmacy-middleman suit might finally come to trial

Since at least 2016, Ohio pharmacists have been accusing large companies acting as pharmacy middlemen of abusive practices, which they deny. And since 2019, the state has been accusing them as well, in the form of lawsuits. Now, after years of wrangling in court, some of that litigation might be headed to trial. The middlemen, […] The post After years, pharmacy-middleman suit might finally come to trial appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Congress explores creation of truth commission for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools

WASHINGTON — Survivors of a U.S. policy that forced Indigenous children to attend boarding schools where they were abused, or went missing, detailed to members of a U.S. House Natural Resources panel during a Thursday hearing the need for Congress to establish a truth commission dedicated to unveiling the traumas Indigenous children experienced at the […] The post Congress explores creation of truth commission for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting commission again answers for contempt charges

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has yet again responded to requests of the Ohio Supreme Court to hold members in contempt for their actions on legislative redistricting. The state supreme court asked that co-chairs state Rep. Jeff LaRe and state Sen. Vernon Sykes, along with the other members, Gov. Mike DeWine, state Sen. Rob McColley, Auditor […] The post Redistricting commission again answers for contempt charges appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Ohio Capital Journal

Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A bill that would help provide funding to ensure every veteran […] The post Bill to help homeless veterans in Ohio suddenly killed by lawmakers for ‘not being needed’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawmaker proposed $300m handout to nursing homes; then raised $52,000 from their liaisons

An Ohio lawmaker last year proposed allocating $300 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds, divvied up among Ohio’s nursing homes with no strings attached. Ten days later, Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, received a $13,200 campaign contribution from the CEO of a chain of 59 nursing homes, $13,200 from his business partner, and another $13,200 from […] The post Lawmaker proposed $300m handout to nursing homes; then raised $52,000 from their liaisons appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Dems flip abortion fight, seek to legalize abortion in Ohio

Ohio House legislators say they intend to flip the legislative narrative in the state, pushing for a state constitutional amendment legalizing abortion in opposition to the many bans being considered. State Reps. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, and Jessica Miranda, D-Forest Park, face a hard fight to get the measure through a General Assembly currently encompassed by […] The post Dems flip abortion fight, seek to legalize abortion in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Biden administration looks for ways to alleviate infant formula shortage

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration sought to assuage parents’ concerns over an ongoing infant formula shortage Thursday, though officials couldn’t offer a timeline for when store shelves would be fully stocked again. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is working to “cut red tape,” increase imports of formula and broaden what types […] The post Biden administration looks for ways to alleviate infant formula shortage appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Pat Dewine
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal suit challenges abortion ban in Ohio city

The National Association of Social Workers and a pro-abortion rights organization in Ohio are going to federal court to attempt to get a city-level abortion ban thrown out. The ACLU of Ohio, along with D.C.-based firm Democracy Forward, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio Western Division on […] The post Federal suit challenges abortion ban in Ohio city appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LEBANON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Gas, electric companies cut off 270,000 Ohioans amid pandemic and billions in profit

Seven gas and electric companies in Ohio shut off service due to nonpayment more than 270,000 times over one year during the pandemic as their corporate parents reported billions in profits, according to an analysis of regulatory and financial flings. After prohibiting gas and electric shutoffs for the early months of the pandemic, the Public […] The post Gas, electric companies cut off 270,000 Ohioans amid pandemic and billions in profit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Election officials make their voices heard as battleground states debate voting laws

When Georgia legislators pushed through a restrictive voting bill during the 2021 session, Bartow County election supervisor Joseph Kirk said he felt frustrated and sidelined. Lawmakers largely didn’t take election officials’ views into account, he said, and what resulted was a law that included a number of provisions that he said election officials believe are “to the […] The post Election officials make their voices heard as battleground states debate voting laws appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting Commission: Leave unconstitutional maps for 2022 election

The Ohio Redistricting Commission is asking the state supreme court to rule on a legislative plan previously deemed unconstitutional only after it has been used for the 2022 general election. Those that agreed to resubmit a February version of the legislative redistricting plan treated the new/old plan as a “stop-gap” measure in arguments against objections […] The post Redistricting Commission: Leave unconstitutional maps for 2022 election appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Ohio House#Cash Bail#Ohio Attorney General#Bail Reform#D Columbus#Republican
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission members maintain innocence on contempt

Current and former members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission have defended themselves against allegations of contempt of the Ohio Supreme Court, despite saying the claims are moot now that the commission has adopted a map before the deadline. Court challengers had asked the Ohio Supreme Court to revisit contempt allegations in legislative redistricting cases. The […] The post Ohio Redistricting Commission members maintain innocence on contempt appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Overturning Roe would undo women’s health, education, and economic progress

The world shook last week when Politico releases a draft opinion suggesting Roe v. Wade would soon be overturned. Since President Trump installed three new Supreme Court justices on the bench, court watchers have thought the right to privacy and bodily autonomy were at risk. Now we may see a world where protection of that […] The post Overturning Roe would undo women’s health, education, and economic progress appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Rights to bodily autonomy on the ballot in November as U.S. Supreme Court looks to overturn Roe

The foreboding of the late Supreme Court Justice has come to pass. Women are being denied decision-making power over their own lives. They are being dehumanized as lesser. Being robbed of bodily autonomy. Courts, lawmakers and physicians are deciding what’s best for pregnant women — after establishing that they lack the capacity and privilege to […] The post Rights to bodily autonomy on the ballot in November as U.S. Supreme Court looks to overturn Roe appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NEW ALBANY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Lawyers, abortion advocates prepare for ‘sea change’ from Roe v. Wade decision

The leak of a draft opinion appearing to spell drastic changes to abortion legalization in the country has caused many Ohio abortion advocates to accept what they’d been expecting for months. Roe v. Wade may be overturned this summer by the U.S. Supreme Court, and rather than deny what they’ve anticipated since the court took […] The post Lawyers, abortion advocates prepare for ‘sea change’ from Roe v. Wade decision appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
Ohio Capital Journal

Democrats from the West push update of 150-year-old federal mining law

Democrats in Congress are hoping to overhaul the nation’s 150-year-old system for mining the elements needed for battery manufacturing, as high gas prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine underline the need to transition from oil and gas to renewable energy sources. U.S. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva of Arizona and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich […] The post Democrats from the West push update of 150-year-old federal mining law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

JobsOhio says it’s not a public entity, but is that true?

Ohio’s economic developer, JobsOhio, is quick to say it’s a private, non-profit corporation and it’s quick to add that its hundreds of millions of dollars are private as well.  “JobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation wholly funded by an independent private source — the profits from the JobsOhio Beverage System (JOBS) liquor enterprise — that […] The post JobsOhio says it’s not a public entity, but is that true? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Drugmakers, pharmacy middlemen sued over insulin prices

The companies that make prescription drugs and the pharmacy middlemen that buy them have been quick to blame each other for inflating prices. But now they’re being accused of conspiring to increase the cost of insulin, a lifesaving medicine for many with diabetes. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge made the allegations in a lawsuit that […] The post Drugmakers, pharmacy middlemen sued over insulin prices appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ARKANSAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Redistricting Commission resubmits maps already rejected as illegal by supreme court

The Ohio Redistricting Commission Thursday voted to resubmit maps to the Ohio Supreme Court that the court has already rejected as illegal and unconstitutional partisan gerrymandering. The commission once again passed its third map 4-3 along party lines, with the exception of Republican Auditor Keith Faber, who said he voted no for the same reasons […] The post Ohio Redistricting Commission resubmits maps already rejected as illegal by supreme court appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy