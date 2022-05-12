Furlong receives Behavioral Financial Advisor designation

HIBBING — Michael Furlong, APMA,® a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial, LLC in Hibbing, recently obtained the Behavioral Financial Advisor professional designation from Kaplan University and think2perform®.

Furlong successfully completed the rigorous requirements, including training and an examination, teaching ways to mentor clients in their financial decisions and increase the value provided in a holistic advice relationship. The program emphasizes how financial decisions are influenced by psychology and neuroscience.

As a financial advisor, Furlong provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Michael Furlong at 218-262-5207 or visit the Ameriprise office at 320 East Howard Street in Hibbing.