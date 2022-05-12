ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Furlong receives Behavioral Financial Advisor designation

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgVCs_0fbOXUN200

HIBBING — Michael Furlong, APMA,® a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial, LLC in Hibbing, recently obtained the Behavioral Financial Advisor professional designation from Kaplan University and think2perform®.

Furlong successfully completed the rigorous requirements, including training and an examination, teaching ways to mentor clients in their financial decisions and increase the value provided in a holistic advice relationship. The program emphasizes how financial decisions are influenced by psychology and neuroscience.

As a financial advisor, Furlong provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Michael Furlong at 218-262-5207 or visit the Ameriprise office at 320 East Howard Street in Hibbing.

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

‘Really special and amazing’: Fargo family graduates from local Minnesota college

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Zachariasons are a family in the Fargo-Moorhead area that pulled off an amazing feat this spring. Four of their family members graduated from the Minnesota State Community Technical College. “I don’t think I really thought about it until graduation but it was neat.”...
CBS Minnesota

Who’s Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker ‘Hero Pay’?

Originally published on May 12 MINNEAPOLIS – More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic. It’s known as Frontline Worker Pay or “Hero Pay.” So who is eligible and what are the requirements? The list of requirements for Minnesota’s Frontline Worker Pay is fairly simple. You must have worked at least 120 hours from March 15, 2020, to June 30, 2021, in one more or more frontline jobs. The job must not have had a virtual option, such as work from home. And you had to potentially be around people not from your house. “I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Agency error means richest Minnesotans owe more in taxes

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – A mistake by the Minnesota Department of Revenue will force some of Minnesota’s richest residents to open their wallets even more. Authorities say the state legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session, but it wasn’t reflected correctly in the worksheet used by tax preparers in 2019 and 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Hibbing, MN
KDHL AM 920

Error Mean Wealthiest Minnesotans Owe State $38 Million

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — About 45,000 of the richest residents in Minnesota owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. Authorities said the Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn't reflected correctly in the worksheet used by tax preparers in 2019 and 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
ktwb.com

Minnesota’s costly mistake

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — It was a costly mistake in Minnesota. About 45,000 of the richest Minnesotans owe the state about $38 million because of a mistake by the state Department of Revenue. The Legislature changed the standard income tax deduction during the 2019 session but it wasn’t...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

OutFront Minnesota announces new leadership

(FOX 9) - One of Minnesota’s leading organizations for LGBTQ rights is getting new leadership. Kat Rohn takes over as executive director on Wednesday, May 18. Rohn comes to OutFront Minnesota from the University of Minnesota where she served for six years as a senior development officer and one of its peer facilitators on gender equity.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ameriprise Financial#Financial Advice#Kaplan University#Apma#Llc#Think2perform
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County finds success with treatment court

May is National Drug Court Month and the Goodhue County Treatment Court is celebrating 3½ years of successful care. “Since the beginning, we have received over 118 referrals, for which the team has served 32 individuals,” coordinator Jessica Schumacher said. “Of those 32, 15 have successfully completed the program with four more looking forward to graduation this summer.”
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

The top Minnesota baby names of 2021

Minnesota's class of 2039 will be dominated by Olivers and Charlottes. Driving the news: The Social Security Administration just released its list of the most popular baby names of 2021. Olivia and Liam, both among the favorites in recent years, topped the national charts.Zoom in: Here are the most popular names in Minnesota. Boys:OliverHenryTheodore Liam OwenJackWilliamJamesNoahLeoGirls:Charlotte Olivia EvelynEmmaNora AmeliaAvaSophiaHazelEleanor
MINNESOTA STATE
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Senate Passes Historic Ongoing Permanent Tax Relief for Minnesota Families

Fresh off passing the largest tax cut in state history last month, Minnesota Senate Republicans yesterday approved a second round of historic tax relief for working families and small businesses. The bill includes the top two tax priorities for Senate Republicans this year – a full exemption of the Social...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota couple looking for owners of WWI heirlooms

(FOX 9) - For the last few years a couple from Belle Plaine has been looking for relatives of a man who was awarded two medals they found from World War One. Troy and Erica Tikalsky enjoy taking vintage RVs around the country, but they had no idea their nearly 40-year-old motor home would also help them travel back in time.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy