Four Arrested for Theft at Lincoln County Store

Nebraska suffered a 5-4 loss in the bottom of the ninth at Illinois in the series finale on Sunday, which featured two weather delays that combined for four hours and 53 minutes. The first delay lasted 95 minutes in the bottom of the third, before a lengthy delay of three hours and 18 minutes between the eighth and ninth innings. Nebraska (20-29, 8-13 Big Ten) had four runs on six hits and two errors, while Illinois (28-20, 14-7 Big Ten) scored five runs on 10 hits and an error. Jackson Brockett pitched the first two innings until the game’s first delay. Brockett surrendered one hit and walked two Illini batters. Koty Frank tossed the next four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and seven strikeouts. Braxton Bragg, Chandler Benson and CJ Hood teamed up to throw the next two innings. Corbin Hawks took the loss, falling to 0-2 on the season after allowing the unearned game-winning run.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO