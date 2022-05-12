ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

Four Arrested for Theft at Lincoln County Store

 4 days ago

On May 9, 2022 Deputies received a report of a possible employee theft from Ozzie’s I-80 Convenience Store located at Interstate 80 and Highway 25 south of Sutherland, Nebraska. The owner of the property advised his business was closed early without his knowledge on Saturday May...

NSP Investigating Suspected Murder-Suicide in Custer County

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Broken Bow Police Department, is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred overnight. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday, NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow. The victim, Angie Miller, 45, was located deceased inside her home in the 800 block of N. 13th Street in Broken Bow. Investigators developed a suspect, identified as Ryan Miller, 47, who was the ex-husband of Angie Miller. Investigators learned of a location near Anselmo where Ryan Miller often went. At approximately 4:45 a.m., troopers located Miller in a pasture at that location near Anselmo. Miller was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information relevant to this investigation, please contact the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8270.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Huskers Fall in Ninth of Sunday’s Marathon

Nebraska suffered a 5-4 loss in the bottom of the ninth at Illinois in the series finale on Sunday, which featured two weather delays that combined for four hours and 53 minutes. The first delay lasted 95 minutes in the bottom of the third, before a lengthy delay of three hours and 18 minutes between the eighth and ninth innings. Nebraska (20-29, 8-13 Big Ten) had four runs on six hits and two errors, while Illinois (28-20, 14-7 Big Ten) scored five runs on 10 hits and an error. Jackson Brockett pitched the first two innings until the game’s first delay. Brockett surrendered one hit and walked two Illini batters. Koty Frank tossed the next four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and seven strikeouts. Braxton Bragg, Chandler Benson and CJ Hood teamed up to throw the next two innings. Corbin Hawks took the loss, falling to 0-2 on the season after allowing the unearned game-winning run.
LINCOLN, NE

