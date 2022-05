ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY - Two individuals are in custody and a loaded handgun has been recovered, following a call early Saturday morning on Clinton Avenue. At around 3:10 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of Clinton Avenue between Dove and Lark Streets for reports that a man had a handgun in his waistband. During their investigation, officers learned that the man also threatened a woman at the location while armed with the handgun. He fled the scene before police arrival with another woman who was present at the scene.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO