How is New York State addressing the formula shortage?

By Lynsey Smith
WRGB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York State (WRGB) — A nationwide baby formula shortage is being dubbed a crisis by experts. Stores across the U.S. are running low on supplies, causing panic among parents with infants. The Biden administration says they're working to ease this issue for American families and caregivers. Supply...

Comments / 43

4d ago

The state is throwing money at stadiums and art projects instead of dealing with these issues and the high taxes!!!! Kathy only cares about illegal votes and gerrymandering to party faithfuls.

k
4d ago

why would a state do anything about a privately created product ? there's your first problem right there , looking to government for everything

Enid Salvo
4d ago

OMG .....What a travesty.‼️ This is really getting to sound like we are living in a third world country..It's scary because adults are somewhat adaptable, infants are not..‼️.Is this gonna be the new way of practicing birth control ❓ To have the baby, and not be able to nourish it.....What is happening here❓

