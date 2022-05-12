Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for May 12

Our nation is fixated with sports. Well, not our nation as in every person. However, it’s a fairly significant topic among our family and friends. We really (I mean really, really!) enjoy watching football – more the college sport than professional. It’s difficult to stay seated and quiet when our Tigers (or Hokies) play ball. Perhaps it’s our regard for those young men putting it all on the line for their teams, and maybe for a chance to make it to the “big leagues.” It‘s obvious that much effort and endurance is necessary.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO