ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, NY

How Bizarre- One New York Hawk Has Attacked 17 Humans In 2 Years

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
Lite 98.7
Lite 98.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here in New York, one hawk is a pretty dangerous bird to humans. Yes, humans. One New York hawk is currently on the prowl on Long Island in Northport. According to NBC New York, police say a local red-tailed hawk has attacked at least 17 people since just 2020. Apparently the...

lite987.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Have You Eaten At New York State’s Most Famous Restaurant?

New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Northport, NY
State
New York State
Lite 98.7

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

2 New York Prisons Make List of Worst in The Country

If you're going away, you definitely don't want to go to these prisons in New York State. New York is a big state with a large population. Despite the constant criticism, there are some things we do right. Our state overall ranked right in the middle at #25 on state rankings in 2019. Here are some things we do well according to US News compared to the rest of the country.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Hawks#Nbc New York#Cbs News#Dec
NBC New York

Majority of NY Urged to Mask Up Again Inside — Just 1 County Is Still Low Risk: CDC

Almost three-quarters of New York state under the CDC's high-risk designation for COVID is being urged to wear face masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The new recommendation came from the State Department of Health Friday afternoon and falls in line with CDC guidance. The health commissioner is urging everyone in the state's 45 counties considered high-risk to don a face mask again. New York City remains at a medium or low-risk level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

How Many of These 18 Official NY State Emblems Do You Know?

Here in New York, we have a lot of "Official State" things. And you're probably familiar with at least a few of them. The state tree? That would be the sugar maple. State bird? You might know it's the bluebird. But what about some of the other lesser-known "Official State" things? Did you know we have an "Official State Snack"? (Read on.)
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

American Pickers Looking to Pick in New York This Summer

American Pickers are looking to pick in New York this summer. Got a unique collection they may be interested in?. The History Channel show, American Pickers has announced they are returning to New York State in August. They are searching for "interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
TRAFFIC
PIX11

New York SNAP households to receive maximum food benefits in May

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of benefits this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. Hochul also announced that all SNAP households will also receive supplemental allotment in May, resulting in nearly $234 in additional food assistance. This emergency assistance supplement is available to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Small New York Town Square Among Top 10 in Country

Bigger isn't always better. One small town in New York is being honored for having the best public square in the country. Centerway Square, in the heart of Corning, New York, is among USA Today's Top 10 Public Squares in the country. The town of Corning was revitalized in 1989...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing NJ man turns up at Nyack hospital

NYACK, NY (PIX11) — Samuel Cedeno, a New Jersey security guard who told his family he feared someone was following him, was located Sunday at a hospital in Nyack, New York, according to his mother, Candida Almanzar. “Somebody called me from Montefiore Hospital in Nyack,”  Almanzar told PIX11 News. Almanzar and her family went to the […]
NYACK, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
ksgf.com

LATEST: Buffalo, N.Y. Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here’s what we know: Officials say they are investigating the...
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy