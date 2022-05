For business travelers, 2019 is looking more and more like a high-water mark. We may all be looking forward to being face to face in the age of vaccinations, as COVID-19 case counts are well off peaks. Companies want to keep vendor relationships intact, and forge ahead into new markets. It’s fair to say we are all suffering from Zoom fatigue, and nothing sounds better than a face-to-face, business-to-business meeting, even if masks are part of the deal.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO