MILFORD, Del. – As college fairs begin to return in person, the Boys and Girls Club of Delaware and Navient held their annual College Planning conference. This year they’re making a bigger effort to help students learn how to pay for college. “If you have an early opportunity, you have to take it and get all these people that know what they’re doing and follow their footsteps,” says Xavier Limehouse, a High School sophomore and Youth of the Year at the Laurel Boys and Girls Club.

MILFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO