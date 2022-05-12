ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Bizarre- One New York Hawk Has Attacked 17 Humans In 2 Years

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
 4 days ago
Here in New York, one hawk is a pretty dangerous bird to humans. Yes, humans. One New York hawk is currently on the prowl on Long Island in Northport. According to NBC New York, police say a local red-tailed hawk has attacked at least 17 people since just 2020. Apparently the...

96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
WIBX 950

Have You Eaten At New York State’s Most Famous Restaurant?

New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
101.5 WPDH

2 New York Prisons Make List of Worst in The Country

If you're going away, you definitely don't want to go to these prisons in New York State. New York is a big state with a large population. Despite the constant criticism, there are some things we do right. Our state overall ranked right in the middle at #25 on state rankings in 2019. Here are some things we do well according to US News compared to the rest of the country.
NBC New York

Majority of NY Urged to Mask Up Again Inside — Just 1 County Is Still Low Risk: CDC

Almost three-quarters of New York state under the CDC's high-risk designation for COVID is being urged to wear face masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The new recommendation came from the State Department of Health Friday afternoon and falls in line with CDC guidance. The health commissioner is urging everyone in the state's 45 counties considered high-risk to don a face mask again. New York City remains at a medium or low-risk level.
How Many of These 18 Official NY State Emblems Do You Know?

Here in New York, we have a lot of "Official State" things. And you're probably familiar with at least a few of them. The state tree? That would be the sugar maple. State bird? You might know it's the bluebird. But what about some of the other lesser-known "Official State" things? Did you know we have an "Official State Snack"? (Read on.)
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
nycbbq.com

Get Ready to Rib and Roll at Rib King NYC

This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. At last month’s Brisket King event, Joe Musngi of NJ’s SmoKing of Meats stunned the competition with juicy brisket perfection. Now Musngi is gearing up to surprise the local barbecue world again at Rib King NYC, which will be held on Saturday, May 28 at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden on Staten Island. (BUY TICKETS HERE.)
Funds For Your Forest; DEC Giving Grants To Plant Trees In NY

If you're looking to plant trees or restore the forest on your land, here's a way to get funding to do it. The Regenerate New York Forestry Cost Share Grant Program is now accepting applications for it's second round of funding. The program's purpose is to support forest regeneration, while at the same time combatting climate change, protecting air quality, and supporting the economy.
PIX11

Missing NJ man turns up at Nyack hospital

NYACK, NY (PIX11) — Samuel Cedeno, a New Jersey security guard who told his family he feared someone was following him, was located Sunday at a hospital in Nyack, New York, according to his mother, Candida Almanzar. “Somebody called me from Montefiore Hospital in Nyack,”  Almanzar told PIX11 News. Almanzar and her family went to the […]
