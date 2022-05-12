Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for May 12

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will host the 54-hole NCAA Bryan Regional on Monday through Wednesday at Traditions Club. Admission is free. No. 6 Pepperdine is the 13-team regional’s top seed followed by A&M, No. 13 Georgia, No. 19 Tennessee, Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, SMU, Boise State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern. Individuals from Alabama, Incarnate Word, Loyola Marymount, New Mexico State, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston, TCU and Texas State will round out the 75-player field.
