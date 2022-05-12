ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for May 12

 4 days ago

Read through the obituaries published today...

Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station redeveloping fire station for future visitors center

College Station’s former Fire Station No. 1 is being renovated to house a visitors center to promote tourism and economic growth. City council staff approved an almost $4 million agreement for the renovations at an April council meeting. Renovations to the fire station at 1207 Texas Ave. started last...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Saturday, May 14

The Museum of the American G.I. honors Memorial Day with events, exhibits and displays from May 25-29. “Remembering the Fallen” includes the Vietnam Heroes Exhibit, with 3,417 dog tags honoring Texas veterans who died or were missing in action in Vietnam. On May 29 at 3 p.m., the Armored Support Group will perform a 21-gun salute with 105mm Howitzers, capping the series of events. 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. americangimuseum.org.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

PRENTISS E. MADISON Jr.

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words. Speaking with some of the residents of the county I think the number one priority is the residents. Having an open line of communication with the residents for their concerns. To fix this I would have aan open door policy to listen and follow up their concerns.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Mississippi State Postgame: Ryan Prager

Coach Schlossnagle, Ryan Prager, Ryan Targac, and Will Johnston met with the media after completing the sweep of Mississippi State on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. May 15, 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Search continues for escaped Texas inmate; reward raised to $50,000

The search continued Saturday for a Texas inmate serving a life sentence for murder who escaped from a transport bus Thursday after stabbing the driver. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Saturday that the reward offered for information leading to the capture of Lopez has been raised to $50,000. The department, the Office of the Inspector General, Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County Sheriff's Office reports custodial death

A 44-year-old Hearne man died Friday morning after being transported from the Brazos County Detention Center to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan following his arrest, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. The College Station Police Department detained the man on Thursday at 11:23 p.m., and he...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting

Two people were killed and three more were taken to a hospital with injuries after a shooting Sunday at a bustling Houston flea market, authorities. The shooting at the open-air market arose from an “altercation” that involved at least two guns and all five of the people, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. He said no “innocent bystanders” were injured.
HOUSTON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Houston Elementary fourth graders bring Texas history to life

The history of Texas lined the hallways of Houston Elementary School Thursday as fourth graders portrayed influential figures from the 1400s to present day during the school’s “Living Statues” display. The program allows the students to review the people they studied in Texas history, but they could...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 12 Texas A&M men's golf team to host NCAA Regional beginning Monday

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will host the 54-hole NCAA Bryan Regional on Monday through Wednesday at Traditions Club. Admission is free. No. 6 Pepperdine is the 13-team regional’s top seed followed by A&M, No. 13 Georgia, No. 19 Tennessee, Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, SMU, Boise State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern. Individuals from Alabama, Incarnate Word, Loyola Marymount, New Mexico State, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston, TCU and Texas State will round out the 75-player field.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Officials weigh in on property value increases in Brazos County

Property appraisals were released at the end of April and Brazos County saw an average 15% increase in property values for the year, according to Dana Horton, the chief appraiser for the Brazos County Appraisal District. As of Friday, Horton said 1,512 county residents have filed protests on their new...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

WANDA J. WATSON

What is the Number one priority in your precinct? How would you address it? 150 words. My number one priority as your Brazos County Commissioner will be to ensure every resident knows their county government is working for them. I will advocate for county business to be open and transparent and prioritize building our most basic needs – such as good roads, providing broadband access to underserved areas, and access to public healthcare resources. Residents deserve to know what is being done for them. Elected officials must listen to the residents and create channels to gain feedback and proactively listen to citizen concerns and needs. Community engagement promotes effective communication in local government creates trust in its citizens.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

State reports 1 COVID-related death, 23 new virus cases in Brazos County Friday

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 23 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Friday. To date, 413 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the Department of State Health Services. This is the first COVID-related death in Brazos County since May 6.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Early voting starts for local primaries runoff elections

Early voting for the Republican and Democratic party primary runoff elections starts Monday and continues through Friday. The March 1 primary election resulted in five runoffs of local interest to be determined before the general election in November. Also left to be resolved in the runoffs were several state races...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $535,500

WOW- You have found the home just for you! Constructed in 2019 with completion in 2020- This beautiful, detailed home was custom built with many upgraded features- It’s farmhouse style with barn-doors-rustic tin roof ceiling overlay on porches-subway tile in kitchen-a soaking tub in the master-custom door trim & squared baseboard-Custom built shelving in the pantry room (yes it's a room with swinging door) so custom it was built to the measurements of food items you purchase like cereal boxes, large packages of that hard to find toilet paper in 2020 of course- Beadboard wall details- remote control shade behind the soaking tub-large walk-in shower in guest bedroom which was designed as separate suite room & yes the master too had a large walk-in shower as well. Countertop Appliance hide away garage on kitchen counter- Butlers wet bar/coffee bar area with sink- Separate breaker for garage large appliance use- lighted kickspace around island idea for nighttime lighting or just a beautiful added touch-An added bonus is the bonus room you can complete & add to your square feet that is floored & studded wired. Truly the moment you walk in you will see what a gem this home is & how special you will feel to call it HOME! Wait almost forgot this home sits on 1 acre of land too right outside the city limits of Bryan.
BRYAN, TX

