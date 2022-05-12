ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Red Flag Warning issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-12 09:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains and La Garita Mountains Including Wolf Creek Pass and Creede; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Noon until 8 PM MDT on Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 223, 224, 225, 229 and 230 which includes the San Luis Valley, the Eastern San Juan and La Garita Mountains, the southeast mountains, and Fremont, Huerfano and western Las Animas counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 222...223...224...225...229 AND 230 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 222...223...224...225 229 and 230. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread. * Additional Impacts...Isolated dry lightning will be possible along with erratic gusty outflow winds, particularly across Huerfano and western Las Animas counties.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Brewster County, Chinati Mountains, Chisos Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Central Brewster County; Chinati Mountains; Chisos Basin; Lower Brewster County; Marfa Plateau; Presidio Valley; Terrell RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Terrell, Chinati Mountains, Marfa Plateau, Central Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower Brewster County. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...All of southeast New Mexico and much of west Texas. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...All of southeast New Mexico and much of west Texas. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Andrews, Crane, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Loving; Martin; Midland; Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...All of southeast New Mexico and much of west Texas. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Glasscock, Reagan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Glasscock and Reagan. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
GLASSCOCK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Southeast Randolph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Randolph, northeastern Pocahontas and southeastern Barbour Counties through 845 AM EDT At 804 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Belington to near Mill Creek. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elkins, Belington, Mill Creek, Dailey, Beverly, Junior, Womelsdorf (Coalton), Huttonsville, Montrose, Harman, Laneville, Pheasant Run, Cheat Bridge, Dryfork, Glady, Bowden and Kerens. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 31 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 20:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Elevated fire danger this afternoon and early evening Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected later today. Relative humidities will drop into the mid 20 percent range combined with near 30 mph wind gusts resulting in an increased fire danger. Use extra caution when burning and disposing of recently burned waste. Consider postponing any unnecessary burning until after today.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fayette; Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN WESTMORELAND FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA...NORTHERN TUCKER AND PRESTON COUNTIES THROUGH 845 AM EDT At 811 AM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Newton to near Parsons. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible, especially as the storms cross the higher terrain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Uniontown, Latrobe, Connellsville, Kingwood, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Youngwood, and Derry. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 13 and 31. Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 43 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 69 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Callahan, Coke, Concho, Crockett, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM THROCKMORTON TO COLEMAN TO SONORA FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS OF 20 TO 25 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER, FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF A LINE FROM THROCKMORTON TO COLEMAN TO SONORA * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Avoid any outdoor activities that could result in flames or sparks of any kind. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN WESTMORELAND FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA...NORTHERN TUCKER AND PRESTON COUNTIES THROUGH 845 AM EDT At 811 AM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Newton to near Parsons. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible, especially as the storms cross the higher terrain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Uniontown, Latrobe, Connellsville, Kingwood, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Youngwood, and Derry. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 13 and 31. Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 43 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 69 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Borden, Dawson, Howard, Mitchell, Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Mitchell; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Howard and Mitchell. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
BORDEN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 06:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA Patchy dense fog has developed this morning across portions of the North Carolina Mountains and Foothills thanks to good radiational cooling conditions overnight as well as wet soils from yesterday`s rainfall. Visibilities could drop down to one quarter mile or less at times. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Visibilities should improve within the next hour or two.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 07:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Johnson County in east central Kansas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 728 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Easton to Lawrence to near Overbrook, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Lansing, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, Fairway and Mission Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 8. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 20, and between mile markers 75 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

