What should help can hurt your business if used the wrong way. The 15-minute meeting concept has been floating around and gaining momentum in recent months. The idea of shorter meetings holds great appeal. After all it should mean less time in meetings, more streamlined and efficient conversations, and more time back in the day. But (super) speedy meetings may not thin out a calendar as we imagine, and don't expect them to yield the best results. As their popularity rises, so do the risks.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO