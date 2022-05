This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Early in my NFL career, I had the honor of playing with Jon Kitna, Josh McCown, and Mike Furrey. All of them were warriors on the field, as competitive as they come. Dirt, sweat, blood, and determination filled our practices, which is normal in the National Football League. However, there was one thing uniquely different about playing with these guys. Until then, I had never been around men who would fight like crazy on the field and then love and care for their wives in such a powerful way.

