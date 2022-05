A Marion County Jury deliberated just a half-hour before finding a 31-year-old Centralia man guilty of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Donald Hemmings of Wabash Avenue had been charged with delivering less than a gram of fentanyl on July 6th, 2020 by Centralia Police. He had been taken into custody during a traffic stop after police say they witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction take place in plain view. Centralia Police investigators had set up in the area after receiving complaints in the area about drug trafficking.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO