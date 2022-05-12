LTC Commencement Set for Friday

Lincoln Trail College will conduct its 52nd annual Commencement Exercises on May 13 at 7 p.m. in the LTC Sports Center. Lincoln Trail College President Dr. Zahi Atallah will preside over the ceremony and...
(Oblong) – The Oblong Unit 4 School Board meets tonight and they have a routine agenda. In “Old Business,” the board will hear a report from the Academic Foundation, as well as discuss and approve the substitute teachers, aides, bus drivers, cooks and custodians list. They will also approve the calendar for the current school year, tentatively approve the 2021-2022 amended budget for the district, and set a hearing date for the budget. In “New Business,” they will authorize the bookkeeper and Superintendent to prepare the 2022-2023 budget. They are also set to approve a pair of FFA trip requests and the duel credit agreement with IECC. The Oblong Unit 4 Board meets this evening at 6 pm in the Oblong Room of the Grade School.
(Robinson) – The Robinson Unit 2 Board will look at changes to the band program when they meet tonight. On the agenda in “New Business,” the board will review proposed changes to the band program, approve a bid for the Lincoln Grade School roof replacement, design work on the parking project, hear the presentation of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, and set a budget hearing date. The Unit 4 Board meets this afternoon at 5:30 pm at the Central Office.
Robinson Mayor Roger Pethtel has announced his retirement. Pethtel became mayor in Robinson in 2009 after being appointed to the post after the death of former mayor, Gary Davis. Pethtel’s last day will be on Monday. A Mayor Pro-tem will be appointed until an upcoming special session of Robinson City Council takes place.
(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council will hold a special meeting this evening to appoint an acting mayor. Robinson Mayor, Roger Pethtel, announced his resignation last week. Pethtel became Mayor of Robinson in 2009 after being appointed following the death of former Mayor, Gary Davis. Pethtel was re-elected just over a year ago by a small three-vote margin beating challenger Mike Shimer 408 to 405. The City Council will meet this evening at 7 pm in a closed executive session to accept the resignation of Pethtel, and select and appoint an acting mayor.
(Undated) – Gas prices continue to set new records. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the current national average has risen to $4.47 a gallon. That is a fifteen-cent increase from a week ago and a thirty cents jump from a month ago. Here in the “Land of Lincoln,” the statewide average is hovering around $4.83 a gallon, forty-two cents higher than last Monday. In Indiana, the statewide average is thirty-four cents a gallon higher than a week ago hovering around $4.41 a gallon. Nowhere is it more expensive than California, where drivers are paying $5.98 a gallon on average.
