ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

What’s Going Around: COVID, strep, stomach bug

By Ali Lanyon
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MziA_0fbONPAn00

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing COVID-19, other non-COVID upper respiratory viruses, common colds, strep throat, seasonal allergies, hand, foot and mouth and stomach viruses.

The CVS MinuteClinic in York is still seeing increased cases of COVID. They also treated patients with diarrhea this week.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports ongoing cases of COVID-19. There is also a high number of viral illnesses. Strep throat is on the rise and bronchiolitis increased in young infants.

There was an increase in the stomach bug, a lot of seasonal allergies, bug bites and pink eye this week.

Flu cases are still being seen, although the number of cases was down.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following advice about post-viral cough:

“Once a virus is causing symptoms of runny nose, congestion, fatigue, cough and sore throat, it takes the immune system three to five days to battle and kill off the virus. During that process, not only is the virus creating mucous in the nasal passages but the immune system’s efforts are also creating mucous as a defense mechanism. During this time, the child may have fevers, as fevers are a “battle weapon” of the immune system to make it harder for a virus to survive. Once the immune system has triumphed, the fevers subside, the child’s energy and appetite increase, and the next step is to clear all of that accumulated mucous.

The mucous drains pretty slowly and clears the nasal system either out the front of the nose or down the back of the throat. Humans are designed to get rid of mucous via drainage into the throat, through the stomach and intestines, and ultimately out of the body. This “post-nasal drainage” is what causes babies, toddlers and kids to cough, and cough and cough.

The top of the airway has nerves that cause a cough whenever they sense that something other than air is about to enter the lungs. All of that accumulated mucous draining down the throat triggers the nerves at the top of the airway, causing the child to automatically cough it away. This cough and the wet sound to the cough increase at night, as gravity causes the mucous to pool in the horizontally lying child rather than consistently drain in small amounts. The post-nasal drainage and cough can slowly taper over seven to 10 days after other cold symptoms resolve. This is known as a “protracted cough.”

As long as the initial active, heavy nasal drainage improves after four to seven days, and the protracted cough continues to slowly improve without causing fevers or increased work of breathing, it’s OK to watch it for a week or two.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 5

Charity Ann Naylor-Schmidt
4d ago

people with seasonal allergies and other environmental allergies are also dealing with sinus infections and sinus discomfort.

Reply
6
Related
Mercury

COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated rising

The past few months have seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the fully vaccinated portion of the Pennsylvania populace. And, the data at best are five weeks old. The most recent sign of the trend is the latest Tower Health update, which showed on Tuesday...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Tick That Causes Red Meat Allergy Becoming More Common In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tick that can make people allergic to red meat called the lone star tick is becoming more common in Maryland.  “This one has become more common in our area, actually the past couple of years this is the most common tick we get into our tick-testing service for identification,” said Dr. Michael Raupp, A professor of entomology at the University of Maryland.  The lone star tick’s bite, named for a small white mark on its back, can cause alpha-gal syndrome, a life-long allergic reaction to red meat.  “I started breaking out every time I would eat hamburger,” Keith Tremel...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Health
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
nbcboston.com

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania covid-19 update: 21,781 cases reported for week

The Pennsylvania Department of Health published its weekly update of data on the covid-19 pandemic, reporting 21,781 additional infections of the last seven days, an average of 3,112 per day. That calculates to a 46% increase in a week, and more than triple the average of 862 daily cases recorded a month ago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Roseville Pediatrics
WGME

COVID outbreaks strike 8 nursing homes as cases rise across Maine

(BDN) -- Maine saw eight new COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care centers last week, reflecting a rise in cases across the state. The eight outbreaks included one at Stillwater Health Care in Bangor, where a preliminary state investigation found 17 residents and 10 employees had tested positive, according to Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
MAINE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Officials Recommend Masks Indoors Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local health officials in Maryland are strongly urging mask usage in indoor public places as COVID-19 cases are on the upswing. “Particularly, those who are at higher risk of severe disease, those with chronic conditions, those who are older should be masking indoors and in public settings. And, those who are in contact with them as well,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “Even if you’ve been exposed to COVID or you got vaccinated, you still need that ongoing protection.” Maryland’s COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations have all more than doubled in the past month,...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
lebtown.com

Weidle Sanitation worker goes viral after saving 3 kittens from back of trash truck

Terence Taylor’s week by the numbers: Three kittens saved from the trash, and 6 million views on TikTok. The Weidle Sanitation worker was filling in for a colleague Tuesday, doing a run other than his usual one while a driver was being trained. At around 8 a.m., as he was stopped at a house in the Jonestown area, he heard a high-pitched muffled noise from the back of the truck.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

COVID Cases Tick Up In Pennsylvania

The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the state. According to Department of Health data, there were around 22,000 new cases of COVID in Pennsylvania last week. Locally, there was an uptick in cases as well with over 300 cases in Butler County in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Curtain Call: Poultry Truckers Asked to Close Up Empty Trailers

Pennsylvania’s state veterinarian is asking poultry truck drivers to close up their trailers once they have delivered birds. The measure will reduce the risk of spreading avian influenza, Kevin Brightbill said in a Friday industry call. The weather is too warm for poultry to be transported in buttoned-up trucks....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy