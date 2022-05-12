Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS
Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid creating sparks, including from chains dragging behind vehicles. Changing wind directions may make any fire more dangerous and harder to control. Target Area:...
Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Loving; Martin; Midland; Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...All of southeast New Mexico and much of west Texas. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...All of southeast New Mexico and much of west Texas. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-15 07:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas Leavenworth County in northeastern Kansas Johnson County in east central Kansas * Until 815 AM CDT. * At 728 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Easton to Lawrence to near Overbrook, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Prairie Village, Gardner, Lansing, Merriam, Mission, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Spring Hill, Tonganoxie, Basehor, Edwardsville, Fairway and Mission Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 8. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 20, and between mile markers 75 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Borden; Dawson; Howard; Mitchell; Scurry RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Howard and Mitchell. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Crane; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Loving; Martin; Midland; Pecos; Reeves County Plains; Upton; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Ward; Winkler FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...All of southeast New Mexico and much of west Texas. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-17 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...All of southeast New Mexico and much of west Texas. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 or critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, DRY LIGHTNING, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Glasscock and Reagan. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening for the warning. Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Today, south to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Tuesday, southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-17 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE EXTREME SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE, SOUTH PLAINS, AND ROLLING PLAINS * Timing...10 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * Wind...Southwesterly around 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent on the Caprock and near 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. * Fuels...Critically dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Effective: 2022-05-17 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Glasscock; Reagan FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY LESS THAN 10%, 20 FT WINDS OF 15 MPH OR MORE, AND EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Glasscock and Reagan. * TIMING...Tuesday afternoon and evening for the watch. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * RFTI...4 or near critical. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT DUE TO THE THREAT OF DRY LIGHTNING AND SUDDEN ERRATIC WIND SHIFTS FROM NEARBY THUNDERSTORMS .Near critical fire weather conditions will be exacerbated by the development of scattered dry thunderstorms in the vicinity of the ongoing Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. Dry lightning, and strong to potentially severe sudden and erratic wind shifts will accompany any passing or nearby storm cell. These storms are expected to develop along the highlands and east slopes of the central mountain chain, moving eastward toward TX during the afternoon. The potential for sudden wind shifts from storm outflows reaching the ongoing fire will exist into the early evening before conditions begin calming by the late evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 18 to 24 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except 50 to 60 mph from storm outflows. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Dry lightning with sudden and strong erratic wind shifts from any nearby storm. Any new or ongoing fires will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Ritchie; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ritchie, Doddridge, southeastern Tyler and northwestern Harrison Counties through 700 AM EDT At 624 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pennsboro, or 7 miles east of Harrisville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Pennsboro, West Union, Ellenboro, Pullman, Greenwood, Blandville, Wolf Summit, New Milton, Wallace, Smithburg, Center Point, Sedalia, Berea and Canton. This includes Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 38 and 74. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 496 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph both this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Falling into the 5 to 10 percent range this afternoon with only marginal recovery of 25 to 40 percent tonight. Tuesday afternoon relative humidity will fall into the 10 to 15 percent range. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
Effective: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Collin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Collin County through 330 AM CDT At 258 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lucas, or near Wylie, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include McKinney, Allen, Wylie, Sachse, Murphy, Royse City, Fairview, Lucas, Parker, Lavon, St. Paul, Nevada and Josephine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 04:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Western Tucker THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN WESTMORELAND FAYETTE...NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA...NORTHERN TUCKER AND PRESTON COUNTIES THROUGH 845 AM EDT At 811 AM EDT, radar indicated thunderstorms along a line extending from near West Newton to near Parsons. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail and wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible, especially as the storms cross the higher terrain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensburg, Uniontown, Latrobe, Connellsville, Kingwood, Terra Alta, Rowlesburg, Mount Pleasant, Scottdale, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Youngwood, and Derry. This includes the following highways Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 13 and 31. Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 43 and 57. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 69 and 100. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 06:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gilmer, Lewis and southwestern Harrison Counties through 715 AM EDT At 640 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cedar Creek State Park, or over Glenville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Weston, Glenville, Stonewall Jackson, Jackson Mill, Cedar Creek State Park, West Milford, Lost Creek, Jane Lew, Sand Fork, Camden, Baldwin, Stouts Mills, Sand Run, Troy, Alum Bridge, Linn, Stumptown, Cedarville, Horner and Normantown. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 83 and 110. Route 33 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-16 05:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter Elevated fire danger this afternoon and early evening Warm, dry, and breezy conditions are expected later today. Relative humidities will drop into the mid 20 percent range combined with near 30 mph wind gusts resulting in an increased fire danger. Use extra caution when burning and disposing of recently burned waste. Consider postponing any unnecessary burning until after today.
Effective: 2022-05-16 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Johnson; Logan The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Logan, Franklin and Johnson Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 355.5 feet, the river remains in its banks, but access to Okane Island may be cut off. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 355.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 355.8 feet this morning and continue near action stage through this evening. - Action stage is 355.5 feet. - Flood stage is 357.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The winds will be strongest in the northwest portion of the valley. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
Effective: 2022-05-13 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howell; Shannon; Texas The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Shannon County in south central Missouri Northeastern Howell County in south central Missouri Southeastern Texas County in south central Missouri * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 645 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located in a cluster extending from 9 miles east of Raymondville to near Mountain View, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Current River State Park... Ozark National Scenic Riverways Mountain View... Birch Tree Summersville... Montier Teresita... Arroll Eunice... Alley Spring Hartshorn... Akers Pine Crest... Peace Valley HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
