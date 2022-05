9-7-7-9 (nine, seven, seven, nine) (nine, three, three, one) (two, one, eight, two, nine) (five, seven, zero, four, nine) (one, seven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four) (three, five, twelve, fourteen, twenty-six) Pick 3. 1-6-6 (one, six, six) OREGON. Lucky Lines. 01-07-09-15-18-22-27-29 (one, seven, nine, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $34,000.

LOTTERY ・ 23 HOURS AGO