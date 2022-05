The price of bitcoin bounced back above $30,000 on Friday, after dropping to 2022 lows, as stocks climbed higher and investors digested the fallout of Terra's UST stablecoin. Bitcoin last traded 5% higher at $29,983.40, according to Coin Metrics. On Thursday it fell as low as $25,401.29, its weakest point since December 2020. The benchmark cryptocurrency is on pace for its seventh down week in a row. Meanwhile, ether gained 6% and was trading at $2,067.50.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO