Statesville City Council at-large candidate Roger Bejcek formally announced his campaign recently as he explained he was ready to be the change. “Instead of watching from the sidelines, I feel called to be part of the solution,” Bejcek said. “My background and experience in economic development and planning would be of huge assistance in making sure we plan not just for today, or a few years from now, but five and 10 years out.”

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO