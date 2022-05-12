Will you spot someone familiar on our latest League Lights, sponsored by Century Next Bank?

Our cameras our looking all over the area for little league baseball or softball games to showcase on “League Lights”, presented by Century Next Bank.

For nearly two decades, KTVE has shown the youngest of athletes display their abilities. The final score and stats don’t matter!

Let us know where our cameras should go to next! Email kardsports@nexstar.tv! And, be sure to tune in every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:00 and 10:00 on KTVE for the latest edition of “League Lights”!